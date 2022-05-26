Pacific sophomore Lexi Lay assured herself of a busy weekend in Jefferson City.
Lay qualified for the Class 4 state championships in three different events Monday by placing in the top four of the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump at the Class 4 Section 3 meet in Waynesville.
The meet, originally set for Saturday, was postponed two days due to inclement weather.
Lay, who won individual district titles in three events and qualified for the sectional meet in four events, and teammate Molly Prichard combined to give the Lady Indians 29 points at the sectional meet, finishing 10th in the team scores.
Union finished with 14 points and Washington scored 10.
West Plains was the sectional girls champion with 113 points.
In her four events, Lay finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.74), third in the 300-meter hurdles (46.9), third in the long jump (5.15 meters) and seventh in the shot put (9.63 meters).
“I think it goes to show her commitment to the sport of track,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “She works year round at this, and she’s been really committed to her strength training. It’s really exciting to see what she’s done this year and know that she still has two years left. The sky’s the limit for this girl.”
Only those finishing in the top four of each event at the sectional qualify for the state meet.
Lay was not the only area qualifier in either of her hurdle races.
Union’s Ella Coppinger placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.82.
Washington’s Ingrid Figas finished right behind Lay in third place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.83.
“Coaches always worry about the hurdles,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “All it takes is one to ruin an entire race. Ingrid did what Ingrid does. Ingrid is now a three-time state qualifier, and if it wasn’t for Covid she would be a four-time state qualifier.”
While Lay did not qualify to advance in the shot put, Prichard did, heaving the shot 10.81 meters to finish third.
“Those kids I took to the sectional were incredibly focused,” Menderski said.
“They were ready to compete Saturday and then to have it rained out and have to come back and go to school in the middle of finals week, get pulled out in the middle of that and ride a bus instead of riding with their parents and then to compete after all that. I think it says a lot about their focus that they were able to put that all aside.”
Union’s Natalie Miner came within an eyelash of making the state cut in the pole vault, ending fifth with a mark of 3.05 meters.
Miner was part of a four-way tie for second place with Marshfield’s Chelsey Brown, Rolla’s Emma Hobbs and Webb City’s Ripley Shanks, but was on the wrong end of the tiebreaker.
Washington senior Lexi Lewis came within 0.06 of a second of making the cut, finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.88. Pacific’s Aaliyah Haddox ran in the 100-meter dash as well, placing eighth in 13.25.
Only half a second separated Lewis from the event winner, Carl Junction’s Sydney Ward (12.38), and Marshfield’s Cassie Fishel was the fourth-place finisher in 12.82.
“Qualifying in five of seven events is an amazing day, but it is bittersweet,” Mike Olszowka said of his boys and girls teams combined. “Losing Lexi and Hayden, two of our seniors is heartbreaking. Hayden has given us four solid years and we always knew we could depend on him to give us everything he had. Lexi is a first-year track kid as a senior, but in one year she was a conference champion and all-district runner for us. We also lost Casey (Olszowka) in the vault, only a sophomore we are sure he is planning on being back next year. These kids did everything we asked of them, they are the kind of kids that you must have to make program successful, and they will be missed.”
Union’s Isabelle Zagarri ended seventh in the javelin with a throw of 32.96 meters.
The Class 3,4 and 5 Championships take place Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City High School.
The state meet field events begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Running events start at 10:30 a.m. both days.