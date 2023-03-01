In their first trip to the state tournament, the Lady Indians went two for two.
Pacific sent both of its state qualifiers to the podium Thursday in the Class 1 girls wrestling state tournament at Mizzou Arena.
Junior Zoe Fisher placed third in the 120-pound bracket.
“I’m pretty shocked, still, but I feel pretty good,” Fisher said. “We’ve got our first two medalists ever, it feels great.”
Freshman Dan Gullet ended fifth in the 145-pound division.
“Freshman year coming in and doing that feels pretty good,” Gullet said. “It was just a lot of practice all of the time. I was able to go live with guys, not just wrestling with the girls. That really pushed us to the limit. I just worked really hard to get here today.”
Together they earned 33 team points, ranking 23rd in Class 1. This was the first year MSHSAA ran two classes for girls.
Both went undefeated in the first day of competition Wednesday to reach the semifinal round.
Fisher started with a pin of Madison McFall of Lawson in 1:01 and followed up with a 13-3 major decision win over Monett’s Brooke Bluel in the quarterfinal round.
Chilicothe’s Yoo Lee scored the only win of the tournament over Fisher in a 7-3 decision.
Fischer rebounded to pin Marshfield’s Macie James (3:53) in the consolation semifinals and ended by pinning Kearney’s Savannah McDowell in 4:49.
Fisher ends the season with a 35-10 record.
Gullet opened Wednesday with a 10-1 major decision over Blair Oaks’ Sam Lage and then pinned Cameron’s Abagail Burnett (4:31) in the quarterfinals.
Gullet lost to Moberly’s Breanne Gibbs (2:21) in the semifinals and Brookfield’s Riley Howell (2-1 decision) in the consolation round.
For fifth place, Gullet pulled off both an escape and a takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead.
She scored three more points in the third period on her way to a 6-3 decision victory over Polo’s Valorie Gabrielli.
Gullet ends her first season with a 35-6 record.
Editor’s note — Missourian Sports Editor Bill Battle contributed information for this story.
