CANTON, MO — Pacific High School graduate Julianne Baltimore recently was named to the 2020 Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.
Baltimore, a senior at Culver-Stockton, made the third team.
Baltimore, a defender from Villa Ridge, was named to the all-conference team for the first time after helping the Wildcat defense post three shutouts in its four victories. Baltimore also added one assist this season while registering nine shots overall, including three on goal.
Culver-Stockton went 4-7-1 in an abbreviated 2020 fall season.
Baltimore started all 12 games.
Washington graduate Cierstyn Jacquin was a freshman on this team. She played in all 12 games, starting four. Jacquin ended with two assists. She had five shots and put two on goal.