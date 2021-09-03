It’s Day time in Pacific.
Second-year Head Coach Paul Day helped the Indians end the long Knight domination Friday, defeating St. Francis Borgia Regional for the first time since 1995, 30-12.
It was just the fourth time that Pacific beat Borgia. The Indians also won in 1991 and 1982.
However, playing Friday at Borgia, Pacific jumped out early and never let up on the way to the season-opening victory.
“Our kids are excited,” Day said. “I know our student body was out here en masse tonight, and they were excited. We were playing a great program in Borgia, and I think our kids were really physical tonight. That’s what we preach. I was just proud of our effort. I felt, offensively and defensively, we did some really good things.”
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus gave the Indians the credit.
“Pacific’s running backs are good,” Gildehaus said. “Their line is good. Their defense is quick. It’s Paul Day. He brought that mentality, so it helps to do that as well. It helps to have seniors. We’re very young and inexperienced. No excuses. Congratulations to Paul Day on a good job.”
Pacific jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Borgia scored late in the second quarter. The Indians were up at the break, 24-6. Each team added a touchdown in the third quarter.
All six touchdowns between the two teams were scored on the ground. Pacific got a pair from Matt Austin as he ran for a 3-yard score on Pacific’s opening drive and then added a 19-yard touchdown with 4:48 to play in the second quarter. Austin also ran for two two-point conversions.
Makai Parton, returning after playing for Lutheran North last season, ran for a 3-yard score with 4:40 to go in the opening quarter. He also ran for a two-point conversion.
Trenton Johnson added the final score from 2 yards out with 6:31 to play in the third quarter.
Pacific’s quintet racked up 368 yards on 52 carries in the game.
Luke Meyer, the sophomore quarterback, paced the attack with 19 carries for 126 yards.
Austin ran 15 times for 111 yards before leaving the game with leg cramping issues, according to Day.
Parton carried the ball seven times for 78 yards. Johnson had nine rushes for 41 yards, and Ethan Hall ran twice for 12 yards.
“I felt we went with Matt, Makai and Trenton, and all three of them ran the ball well,” Day said. “Luke is a good guy, too, running the football.”
Day felt everything started with the offensive and defensive lines.
“I think our kids played really hard up front on both sides of the ball,” Day said. “Right now, they’re playing with confidence, and they’re playing fast. We’ll get into the film, figure out the things we didn’t do very well and certainly work to get better at those.”
Pacific didn’t need to throw the ball, but Meyer was 5-10 for 34 yards. Hall caught two passes for 25 yards, and Johnson had two catches for 2 yards. Parton caught a 7-yard pass.
On the other side, Borgia struggled to move the ball against the Indians.
Koen Zeltmann, one of Borgia’s two quarterbacks, led the way with 13 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown (15 yards with 2:40 to play in the second quarter).
“Koen Zeltmann is a playmaker,” Gildehaus said. “For his first game, I thought he did very well.”
Trenton Volmert ran seven times for 32 yards and one score (6 yards with 0:57 to play in the third quarter).
Nathan Kell had two carries for 27 yards.
“Trenton Volmert did some nice things,” Gildehaus said. “Nathan Kell is going to be very good.”
Gildehaus saw improvement through the game.
“Overall, I thought we got better in the game,” Gildehaus said. “I thought we competed more in the third and fourth quarters. We lost. I don’t like to lose. You take what you can from a loss and learn from it.”
Zeltmann also was the top passer, completing five of six attempts for 59 yards.
Ben Roehrig, a junior, was 1-5 for 5 yards.
In the receiving category, Kell caught five passes for 59 yards, and Garren Parks had one catch for 5 yards.
For Pacific, Chase Krug and Izach Reeder each had one sack. Borgia’s Will Hoer recovered a fumble.
Tony Fortner led the Borgia defense with 13 tackles and two assists. Parks had eight tackles and four assists. Ben Lause made six stops with four assists.
Hall was Pacific’s top tackler with four solo stops. Reeder closed with three tackles and two assists. Austin made two tackles with three assists.
“I was proud of our guys,” Day said. “They’ve had a great offseason with the strength and speed stuff. They’ve all gotten a lot stronger, a lot bigger and a lot quicker. They’re reaping the rewards of that now. It’s pretty neat to see kids commit to working hard and them get the rewards on a Friday night. That’s pretty special.”
Gildehaus was concerned with the health of linebacker Luke Kopmann. He came off with a hand injury that had to be assessed over the weekend.
Gildehaus felt mistakes played a key role in the game. The Knights were penalized seven times for 45 yards. Pacific took 11 penalties for 85 yards. Beside the normal illegal procedure and offsides calls, there were late hit penalties for both sides.
“It’s not about Week 1; it’s about Week 10,” Gildehaus said. “We learn, we get better, and we’ll practice harder. We’ll adjust. I was proud of the kids. We’re not very big.”
Week 2
The teams trade opponents with the Week 1 game played across Washington last Friday. Borgia hits the road to play at Union (1-0), and Pacific hosts Washington (0-1).
Last week, Union pulled away in the second half to defeat Washington at Scanlan Stadium, 42-21.
The Wildcats return most of their players from last year’s Class 4 semifinalist squad.
“Justin Grahl is one of my former players and a great coach,” Gildehaus said. “He’s loaded this year, and they have almost everyone back from last year. And they beat a very good Washington team tonight. They’re in midseason form right now. They’re good. We’re young and inexperienced. If we can improve from this week to next week, I’ll take what we can.”
Washington, a Class 5 team, won its regular season district title last season but lost in the championship playoff game to Battle.
The Blue Jays also return several top starters but were without both Trevor Buhr and Gavin Holtmeyer last week.
“That will be a really big challenge,” Day said of playing the Blue Jays. “They’re a really good football team, and they run the ball well. They’re big and physical. It will be a completely different type of challenge. Hopefully, our kids will continue to get better each day, and we’ll figure out where we are at the end of the week.”
District standings
Pacific ranks third in the Class 4 District 2 standings after one week with 33 points. The Indians are tied with Gateway for the slot. Union and Vashon both have 43 points.
Borgia, which dropped to Class 2, ranks third in the Class 2 District 2 standings with 17 points, behind Grandview (Hillsboro) with 33 and Duchesne with 28.