A pair of Pacific runners were able to crack the top 40 Saturday at Northwest’s Stan Nelson Invitational cross country meet.
Kirkwood captured both varsity team titles at the event with 57 points in the boys competition and 61 on the girls side.
“Very competitive field of runners with lots of fast times,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said.
Lee’s Summit finished second on the boys side with 74 points, followed by Webster Groves (133), Francis Howell (147) and Parkway South (167). Pacific ranked 16th with 467 points.
For the girls, Eureka scored 65 points to finish as the runner-up, followed in the top five by Francis Howell (86), Lutheran St. Charles (93) and Parkway South (117). Pacific fielded just four runs and did not receive a team score.
Individual race winners were Kirkwood senior Levi Rowan (15:32) for the boys and Kirkwood senior Josie Baker (18:20.2) for the girls.
Pacific junior Dylan Stout paced the Indian boys in 36th place, clocking in at 17:14.2.
Dax Harrison was the second Pacific runner to cross the finish line, ranking 109th in 19:16.7.
“(Stout finished) with a new PR of 17:14,” Schwierjohn said. “Freshman Dax Harrison had a strong finish in his first varsity race too.”
Also running for the Pacific boys were Josiah Robert (11th, 19:29.9), Joseph Murphy (117th, 19:42.6) and Cody Stahl (119th, 19:51).
Sophomore Grace Dryer led the Lady Indians in the girls race, finishing 36th in 22:04.1.
Ruby Jones ranked 51st in 23:26.4.
Shianne Brinson ran in 53rd place in 23:31.1.
Gabrielle Brannan rounded things out for the Lady Indians in 57th place in 24:12.2.
“(Dryer ran) a season best of 22:04,” Schwierjohn said. “Junior Ruby Jones and freshmen Shianne Brinson and Gabby Brannan (first varsity races) both had strong races and times as well.
Pacific will next run Thursday at the Steelville Invitational at 4 p.m.
