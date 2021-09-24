With one runner in the top 15, Pacific’s cross country squad placed eighth in the boys competition and ninth in the girls race Saturday at the Festus Bowles Invitational.
Katie Prada led the Lady Indians, finishing 15th in 21:49.71.
The Pacific boys tallied 202 points and the Lady Indians 204.
Senior Collin Haley paced the Pacific boys, running 30th in 18:30.47.
Following Haley were Dylan Stout (48th, 19:54.37), Joseph Gebel (55th, 20:41.52), Noah Carrico (61st, 22:11.62) and Nolan Gebel (62nd, 22:30.35).
After Prada, the next Lady Indian to cross the finish line was junior Amber Graf, who placed 47th in 24:00.02.
Then came Rhyan Murphy (52nd, 24:34.13), Carly Vaughn (54th, 24:40.53), Riley Vaughn (57th, 24:54.69) and Lauren Jackson (60th, 25:44.98).
Other team scores for the boys race included Lafayette (46), Webster Groves (56), Festus (58), Hillsboro (85), Fox (133), De Soto (134) and Vianney (201).
Lafayette’s girls were also winners with 30 team points. Following the Lady Lancers were Seckman (85), Festus (96), Washington (97), De Soto (104), Hermann (136), Hillsboro (152) and Webster Groves (159).