After an early onslaught, Friday’s boys basketball game at Pacific was never in jeopardy.
The Indians (11-4) pushed their way out to a 19-3 lead at the end of the first quarter against Affton (1-11) on the way to a 59-27 victory.
Pacific’s lead stood at 38-15 after one quarter and 51-22 after three quarters.
Senior Don’TA Harris pumped in a season high 21 points to lead Pacific. He also grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double, adding three blocks, one steal and an assist.
Gavin Racer was next with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Gavin Bukowsky scored seven points with four rebounds, four assists and one block.
Devin Casey notched six points with three rebounds and an assist.
Nick Iliff recorded five points, one rebound and one steal.
Quin Blackburn posted four points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Nick Hunkins chipped in three points.
Jacob Sauvage scored one point with three rebounds.
Drex Blackburn made four rebounds.
Jack Meyer pulled down three rebounds.
Matt Reincke finished with one assist.
Pacific plays this week at the Union Tournament. The Indians opened play in the first round Tuesday against Lutheran South.
The Indians will play either Washington or Warrenton in the second round.
The losers’ bracket second round is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The championship semifinal takes place Friday at 7:30 p.m. The event ends Saturday.