The rematch was an even tougher battle than the first time around.
Pacific (11-7-1) repeated its success at Washington (9-12), winning at Scanlan Stadium for the second time this season Monday with a 2-1 victory in the Class 3 District 2 opener.
The win sets up a Four Rivers Conference rematch in the semifinals Wednesday between Pacific and Union at 5 p.m. That game will also be held at Washington.
With wins over rivals Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair already to their credit this season, the Union box on the checklist is the last one for the Lady Indians to check off.
Wednesday’s semifinal will be their last chance at it this season.
“I’m super proud of them,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “They really came together in the second half. We usually are a second-half team. They are pumped and excited so we’ll take that into Wednesday for sure. This will be our third time facing Union this year and each time it was 2-0 (them), and there’s no reason it can’t be the opposite.”
Pacific and Washington played to a scoreless tie through the first half Monday.
Washington keeper Nora Mendoza came up with two saves in one-on-one situations against Pacific sophomore Abby Hall in the first 10 minutes of the second half to maintain the scoreless tie for the time being.
However, in the 54th minute of play, Hall played a ball across the net to an open Rhyan Murphy, who put the Lady Indians up 1-0.
Washington’s response was nearly immediate as Avery Lanemann scored the equalizer off an assist from Brooke Owens just three minutes later.
“It was kind of a weird play,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “That ball must have been close to out of bounds because, literally, everybody on the field started walking away from it. Brooke Owens did a good job sticking with it. It came off of her foot and found Avery and she had a pretty nice ball from a tough angle into the side net. That was big because it came three or less minutes after they scored. I thought we had some momentum there, but they did a good job of grabbing it back from us.”
The score remained 1-1 for another 10 minutes before Hall put Pacific back in front for good with just a tick under 14 minutes remaining.
“She struggled in the beginning, but, man, she turns it on — even when they put three (defenders) on her, ” Kelm said of Hall, who had her hand in on both Pacific goals and created multiple other chances. “She impresses me ever time. Her and Madi Land up top, and Lexi Clark — they’re kind of a powerhouse, and the fact that they’re only sophomores is mind-boggling to me.”
Washington went all out to try to equalize again, coming very close off a set piece in the 77th minute as Pacific goalkeeper Emmaline Steele made the stop, but got tangled up with a Washington player and the Lady Indians’ defenders were able to clear it out.
“It sums up our season,” Fischer said. “We just didn’t have enough for 80 minutes and the other team on the other side did. Of our 12 losses, we can find seven or eight of them where we felt like we should win if we play for 80 minutes.
“That’s a big if, and we didn’t do a good job of that tonight. Pacific is a good team. They’ve worked hard all year. They fought hard and found the net when they needed to. They wanted the ball a little more (than us) those two times,” he said.
Wednesday’s other semifinal in the district at 7 p.m. will pit No. 3 Rockwood Summit against No. 2 Ursuline Academy. Summit eliminated Borgia from the tournament Monday, 3-0.
Union is hosting the district championship game Friday at 6 p.m.