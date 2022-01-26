Friday night was one to put down in the record books for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
Playing on their home floor, the Lady Indians (4-9) routed Crystal City (8-9), 47-2.
“Big defensive night for (us),” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Crystal City averages around 40 points a game and (we) got after it from the start with aggressive press, tips on the ball, finishing at the basket and playing all four quarters.”
Pacific held a 24-2 edge at halftime, blanking the visiting Lady Hornets in the second half.
Shelby Kelemen connected for three triples and finished with a team leading 11 points.
Molly Prichard was next with 10 points.
Full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Pacific plays at the Washington Tournament this week. After losing to Parkway West Monday in the first round, the team will play Holt Wednesday.