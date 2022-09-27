The Pacific volleyball squad got progressively stronger on its home floor Thursday.
After dropping the first set to visiting New Haven (7-5-2, 1-1), Pacific (9-6, 1-1) rebounded to take the next three in a Four Rivers Conference win, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.
Pacific struggled early with four of its core players unavailable for the contest.
“It was definitely a rough start,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “We have four starters out right now, which is never helpful. It’s a different lineup that we’ve never used. As the night went on the girls got more comfortable with it and used to who was playing what position. We had to try a lot of new things.”
The Lady Indians trailed, 13-5, early in the second set before turning things around.
New Haven trailed by seven, 20-13, in the third set and closed the gap to three before Pacific scored the last two to finish off the set.
“We played pretty well the first set, but they went through and made some adjustments in the second set,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “They went back to some tipping and rolling the second set and took us out of our game. We never got back to make any sort of adjustments there. Once their offense started to get on a bit of a roll, it was tough for us to stop.”
The Lady Shamrocks again started strong in the fourth set, running out to an 8-3 lead, but Pacific scored 22 of the final 30 points to end the night.
“I thought Kaitlin Hanger did a phenomenal job in the middle,” Brammeier said. “She puts up a huge block, which was very helpful for us. Putting Annie (Tomlinson) back on the outside where she was last year, she got some great kills, so that’s something we will probably look toward in the future too.”
Aubri Meyer paced New Haven’s attack with 14 kills. She added 13 digs and two aces.
“Aubri had a really good night,” Hoener said. “She was a lot of our offense, both in the front row and serving-wise. We just need to have some other kids step up. They don’t have to have her hitting percentage or ace percentage, but they need to do a little more than what they’re doing right now. We’re still struggling to figure all of that stuff out and we will.”
Alayna Lagemann put down nine kills and three blocks to go with four digs and two aces.
Sam Mendenhall finished with eight kills, one block, one assist and two digs.
Liz Luecke notched four kills and 11 digs.
Avery Strubberg made three kills, adding 13 digs and two aces.
Tressa Carver posted one kill, 35 assists and 11 digs. Isabella Groner made 19 digs.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The teams will play in a rematch Monday at the Hermann Invitational Tournament. The Lady Indians and Lady Shamrocks start off the Monday pool at 4 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia and Owensville are also in the Monday pool.