It took eight innings, but the Pacific softball Lady Indians took a win away from Union Tuesday.
Pacific (5-6, 4-0) scored twice in the top of the eighth to beat Union (1-6, 0-4), 11-9.
“Offensively, we played pretty well,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “The girls that have been making things happen all season for us came through again.
“Defensively, we had a couple of mistakes that cost us in the way of runs but also some confidence,” Lewis said. “We had been playing some pretty solid defense for a few games and to see them fall apart a little bit was discouraging but I told them after the game, it wasn’t pretty but we still got the job done.”
Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said despite the result, there were many positives for her team.
“I like what I’ve seen lately,” Poggas said. “They’re working and it definitely shows.”
Pacific jumped on top with two runs in the first and added three more in the third.
But that’s when Union’s bats woke up. Union scored twice in the bottom of the second and added three runs in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Pacific scored three runs, but Union rallied to take a 9-8 lead with four runs in the bottom.
Pacific tied it again with a run in the sixth, and that’s how it stood after regulation play.
Union outhit Pacific, 9-7. Union made four errors to Pacific’s two.
Taylor Hanger started in the circle for the Lady Indians and went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and eight walks. She struck out 10.
Trinity Brandhorst was the winning pitcher. Over four innings, she allowed four unearned runs on four hits and three walks. She fanned five.
For Union, Kieley DeWitt pitched the full game. Of the 11 runs, six were earned. She allowed seven hits and six walks while striking out two.
“Kieley is looking stronger every day and is doing a great job,” Poggas said. “I give her credit. Pacific has girls who can hit and they took advantage. But she really did throw a good game.”
Pacific got home runs from Molly Prichard and Hanger. Prichard also doubled.
Prichard had four of the seven hits. Hanger, Brandhorst and Olivia Walker also had hits.
Olivia Walker and Lily Marshall walked twice. Bella Walker and Briauna Swinford walked once.
Olivia Walker stole three bases. Brandhorst had two steals.
Olivia Walker scored four runs. Brandhorst, Prichard and Hanger each scored twice. Bella Walker scored once.
Prichard drove in five runs. Hanger had three RBIs. Jaylynn Miller drove in one.
“Molly Prichard had a heck of a night at the plate,” Lewis said. “She hit 4-5 with a home run, a double and five RBIs. And Taylor Hanger had the three-run blast. Olivia Walker and Trinity Brandhorst both contributed with hits, as well.”
For Union, Abby Thwing, Anna Scanlon and DeWitt each singled twice.
Hailey Earney doubled. Addy Friese and Brooklynne Anderson singled.
Scanlon drew three walks. Friese and Emily Lowe both walked twice. Earney, DeWitt, Anderson and Logan Baeres walked once.
Earney stole a base.
Friese scored three runs. Thwing scored twice. Earney, Scanlon, Lowe and Alyssa Bush scored once.
Scanlon drove in three runs. DeWitt had two RBIs. Earney, Thwing and Baeres each scored once.
“Offensively, we got our bats going,” Poggas said. “It was great to see. We’ve pulled up a few of our younger players and they are taking a different approach at bat. They’re more aggressive and are making a difference.”