A five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth allowed the Lady Indians to pull the rug out from under Linn Monday.
Pacific (8-11) turned around a 6-3 deficit in their final turn at-bat to defeat the visiting Lady Cats (7-12), 8-6.
"This was a fun game to play in and watch," Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. "Very competitive. Trinity Brandhorst pitched for us and once she settled down and into her game she pitched really well. I am proud of the team's perseverance today."
Linn scored three runs in the top of the first inning to take the lead, but Pacific came back with one run in the bottom of the second and then two runs in the bottom of the third on Bella Walker’s game-tying two-run home run.
Linn scored three more runs in the top of the fifth to go ahead before Pacific’s bigger rally in the sixth.
The comeback rally started with a one-out Jaylynn Miller double. Miller scored on a Briauna Swinford single.
With two outs, Alaina Greer got aboard after being hit by a pitch. She and Swinford then both scored to tie things up at 6-6 on a triple by Brandhorst.
Brooklyn Kittrell then walked, and Walker again came up in the clutch with a double to center field, driving in both runners to conclude the scoring.
Walker ended with three hits, a stolen base, a run scored and four RBIs.
Brandhorst was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in seven inning pitched. She allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks.
Brandhorst added to her triple with two singles and two stolen bases, scoring twice and driving in two.
Molly Prichard doubled, singled, stole a base and scored a run.
Miller doubled, singled and scored.
Swinford singled, scored and drove in a run.
Kittrell walked twice and Greer once, and each stole a base.
Pacific concludes the regular season Wednesday at Lakeview Park against Washington at 4:15 p.m.