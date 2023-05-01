The Lady Indians needed two goals in the second half to advance to the consolation final of the 2023 Blue Cat Tournament.
Pacific (9-4-1) added both of the needed tallies within the final 16 minutes of game time to win, 2-1, against St. Francis Borgia (7-9-1) at Union.
In the consolation final, Pacific will play Rock Bridge Friday at 4:45 p.m. Borgia goes into the seventh-place game against Washington at 3 p.m.
All medal round games are to be played at Union.
“They came to play, but so did we,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “I thought it was a good first half by both teams. We got some players that haven’t always gotten as many minutes in for that first half. I thought they played really good soccer, just with one little letdown, but that happens.”
Borgia sophomore Abigail Schutte scored the opening goal in the final minute of the first half.
“We talked a lot about setting a tone, not just at the beginning of the game, but at halftime and going into the half,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Getting that goal gave us a little burst of energy at the start of the second half, but Pacific is a really good team so they just keep battling and capitalized on two chances.”
The Lady Knights held the lead for much of the first half. However, in the 65th minute, Pacific junior Rhyan Murphy was tripped up in the box and the Lady Indians were awarded a penalty kick.
Senior Shelby Kelemen stepped up and converted the chance to tie the game.
“She asked right after we drew the foul, ‘Who do you want?’ and I pointed at her,” Smith said. “I think we’re at the point now that Shelby knows she’s the one to take it. Funny about her, the first PK she got, she missed, and she texted me later that night and apologized for it. I said, ‘You’re going to get it back again. You’ll get another PK and you’ll score,’ and she’s gotten a few since then.”
The deciding goal came less than four minutes later as Kelemen again factored into the play.
Kelemen was awarded the assist on Pacific’s second goal as she played a free kick into the box and junior Madison Land headed it past Borgia’s sophomore keeper, Claire Turgeon.
“She needed a big confidence boost and a goal like that,” Smith said. “We were talking about being optimistic and visualizing goals happening instead of being tentative. You could see it by the run she made and then just a great little flick on.”
Pacific played many of its usual starters sparingly in the contest and backup goalkeeper Emily Hemenway played the full game in net, earning the win with five saves.
Severino said she saw a positive trend in her team for the week after a 4-0 loss Monday to Ft. Zumwalt North.
“Losses are not fun, but we told the girls we were very proud of how they were playing,” Severino said. “They were being very disciplined with our possession, building up through the back and making some passes through the middle to lead to offensive chances in the attacking third. It was a big difference from our game the other night, so just seeing that progress that quickly is something that we are very proud of.”
Zumwalt North will play Oakville for the tournament championship Friday at 8:15 p.m. Union plays Ft. Zumwalt West at 6:30 p.m. for third.