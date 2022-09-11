The Lady Indians rode a wave of momentum to three straight wins Tuesday night in Blue Jay Gym.
Pacific (4-3) dropped the first two sets to Washington (2-3) before surging back for the volleyball victory in five sets, 20-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11.
The Lady Indians won under the guidance of Assistant Coach Elise Hardesty with Head Coach Joe Brammeier out sick.
“I knew it was possible,” Hardesty said. “It takes a tough team to be able to do it though, so super proud of them for having the grit and determination to do that. It’s pretty tough to reverse sweep a team.”
Washington played a very strong first two sets and found plenty of positives despite not getting to score the match point.
“I think both sides really fought to the end,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Unfortunately, we were on the losing end of that. I saw a lot of good things, but definitely some unforced errors we can clean up. I was excited to see the scrappiness. There were a lot of balls we didn’t give up on.”
Pacific’s statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
“We’re really proud to have a deep bench and have girls to steps in when necessary,” Hardesty said. “I think we’re working on blocking a lot in practice, and we’ve still got some more to do in that area, but I saw some moments out there where it was really clicking. Our connections looked really good at times.”
Alexis Barks and Chloe Holtmeyer led the Washington attack with 11 kills apiece.
Jora Weaver notched 10 kills, followed by Jillian Huellinghoff (nine), Jessie Tovo (five), Meredith Duncan (four), Madison Moore (three) and Abigail Gilliatt (one).
Weaver notched six blocks.
“Jora had an excellent game, the best I’ve seen her since I’ve been coaching her,” Moritz said. “We were definitely excited to see that.”
Barks added four blocks, Huellinghoff two, Tovo one and Moore one.
Gilliatt ended with 28 assists.
Olivia Zastrow recorded 17 assists and Taylor Hoelscher two. Gracie Meyer, Sydney Harbath and Tovo posted one assist apiece.
Gilliatt, Hoelscher, Meyer, Tovo, Weaver and Zastrow all served one ace.
Meyer, the Washington libero, made 24 digs.
Other dig totals included Hoelscher (18), Tovo (14), Gilliatt (six), Zastrow (three), Emily Chappius (two), Huellinghoff (two), Moore (two), Barks (one), Duncan (one), Holtmeyer (one) and Weaver (one).
Pacific played at Lindbergh Thursday while Washington hosted Wentzville Liberty.
The Lady Indians are at the St. Charles West Tournament this weekend while Washington is playing at the Borgia Tournament.