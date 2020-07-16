Both the Pacific AA and Midwest Rage baseball teams were able to take something out of Monday’s doubleheader at Pacific High School.
Pacific (11-8-1) won the opening game, 6-5, but the Rage (19-6-1) won in the nightcap, 7-5.
“Our bats started a little slow within the first few inning of each game,” Pacific Manager Nathan Bruns said. “Credit to the Rage, as they threw a couple pitchers who were able to go deep into the ballgames and pound the strike zone.”
Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said errors cost his team.
“These were games between two solid teams,” Kampschroeder said. “We found out errors will cost you more than anything.”
Pacific is scheduled to host Valmeyer, Ill., Thursday at 6 p.m. St. Peters is scheduled to play a doubleheader in Pacific Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Rage was scheduled to host Eureka Tuesday at Dutzow Ballpark. First pitch was set for 6 p.m. It’s the final game for the Rage this season.
First Game
In the opener, Pacific had to claw back after giving up single tallies in the first two innings.
Pacific tied it with two runs in the bottom of the third.
The Rage retook the lead in the top of the fifth with three runs, but Pacific scored four times to go ahead, 6-5, and held on for the victory.
The Rage outhit Pacific, 8-5, but also made four errors to Pacific’s two.
“We were able to string together a couple of timely hits in the fifth inning to put us on top,” Bruns said. “Sam Knotts had himself a great at-bat, and was able to get a clutch base hit with two strikes on him that proved to be the difference. Sam also came in and shut the door on the mound to seal the win in the first game.”
Kampschroeder said errors made a difference.
“We made four errors in the game, the most we’ve had this season,” he said. “We made some mental errors on the basepaths, too. We can’t do that against a good team like Pacific. We’ll have to clean that up.”
Tanner Biedenstein started on the mound for Pacific and went four innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Sam Knotts recorded the win in relief. He pitched three innings, allowing one run on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
For the Rage, Ryan Kampschroeder started and went 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on two hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out seven.
Brady Hanneken took the loss, going 1.2 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. He fanned three.
Stephen Loeffel led Pacific with two singles.
Jack Meyer doubled while Knotts and Jayden Mach singled.
Faolin Kreienkamp walked three times. Andrew Payne drew two walks. Tyler Anderson and Ayden Biedenstein each walked once.
Anderson was hit by pitches twice.
Kreienkamp and Payne each stole a base.
Kreienkamp scored twice. Anderson, Meyer and Payne each crossed the plate once.
Meyer drove in two runs while Knotts had the other RBI.
For the Rage, Will Lingle and Abe Fischer each had two hits.
Landon Valley, Abe Fischer and Drew Jasper doubled.
Jack Schantz and Kampschroeder both singled.
Logan Monzyk drew three of the team’s five walks. Valley and Jasper each walked once.
Fischer, Schantz and Charlie Roth were hit by pitches.
Monzyk, Lingle, Fischer and Jasper stole one base apiece.
Valley scored two of the runs. Schantz, Lingle and Jasper scored once.
Fischer drove in two runs and Lingle added one RBI.
Second Game
In the second game, the Rage was able to hold on to win after Pacific’s rally in the top of the seventh fell short.
The teams reversed roles and the Rage scored three times in the bottom of the first.
The Rage added a run in the second and two in the third.
Pacific scored three runs in the fourth inning, but the Rage added one to lead 7-3.
Pacific rallied in the top of the seventh for two runs, but the Rage was able to stop the rally for the 7-5 win.
The Rage outhit Pacific, 6-5. Each team made three errors.
Fischer was the winning pitcher for the Rage, going 6.1 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out 15 Pacific batters.
“Abe has had a very strong second half of the season,” Kampschroeder said. “This was a pitcher’s duel. He would have completed the game, but he ran out of pitches.”
Brady Hanneken got the final two outs, both strikeouts.
“Both pitchers had a good game,” Kampschroeder said.
Jayden Mach started for Pacific and took the loss. He went 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. He struck out six.
Ian Groom pitched the last 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four.
“We ran into trouble with a few errors and difficulty making some adjustments at the plate,” Bruns said. “Uncharacteristically, we just weren’t getting solid contact through much of that one. Ian Groom came in relief to throw us some solid innings out of the pen, which allowed us the chance to claw back, but we fell just short.”
Jasper and Hanneken both had two hits for the Rage.
Jasper and Kampschroeder doubled.
Schantz singled.
The Rage had five walks. Valley and Kampschroeder each walked twice. Fischer walked once.
Hanneken had two steals. Valley, Monzyk, Lingle, Kampschroeder, Schantz and Jasper each stole one base.
Lingle and Monzyk both scored twice. Valley, Kampschroeder and Hanneken scored once.
Jasper drove in a pair of runs. Schantz had one RBI.
Five different Pacific batters had hits. Anderson and Loeffel doubled. Meyer, Payne and Weston Kulick singled.
Kreienkamp had Pacific’s walk. Groom was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Anderson, Meyer, Loeffel, Groom and Kulick scored the Pacific runs.
Loeffel drove in two. Payne and Kulick each had one RBI.
“There were definitely some positives to take out of this one too, such as our work on the base paths,” Bruns said. “Tyler Anderson and Andrew Payne made a couple high baseball IQ plays that proved to put us right back in there at the end. Overall, we didn’t give up on ourselves and that has been one of the most important themes throughout this season. Whenever we’re down, the boys never count themselves out.”
Editor’s Note — Pacific’s statistics were used for this story.