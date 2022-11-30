Going on a 20-2 run in the third quarter, the Pacific boys basketball Indians were able to push past the Owensville Dutchmen Friday in the Turkey Tournament consolation semifinals, 51-43.
“I think we did some good things,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We showed a lot of resilience in battling back and not giving up. Any time you can beat those guys is a good win just because of how well prepared they are and how well they run their stuff. They’re a well-disciplined team. I was really proud of our guys after they got down early to come back and not give up.”
Owensville (0-2), coached by Pacific graduate Cullen VanLeer, jumped out to the early lead in Friday’s second consolation semifinal. It was 10-5 after one quarter and 24-16 at the half.
But the Indians (2-1) bounced back to retake the lead in the third quarter. Pacific led, 36-26 through three quarters and didn’t look back.
Pacific had a pair of players reach double digits in scoring. Senior Jack Meyer led the way with 11 points. He went 3-4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Senior Matt Reincke netted 10 points with eight rebounds and one steal. He hit two of the four Pacific three-point baskets.
Junior Xavian Cox and freshman Gage Clark each ended with eight points. Cox also had three assists and three rebounds. Clark had three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
CJ Bibb, a junior, checked in with seven points, one assist and one rebound.
Junior Trey Bibb had four points and one rebound.
Junior Nick Bukowsky netted two points with two assists, two rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.
Parker Linder, a sophomore, had two points and five rebounds.
Junior Charlie Elmore added a rebound. Senior Joey Gebel had a steal.
Pacific had four three-point baskets and went 9-12 from the free-throw line.
For the Dutchmen, senior Will Lauth led the way with 27 points, five rebounds and one steal. He knocked down six of his team’s eight three-point baskets.
Senior Bryce Payne was next with nine points, six rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Sophomore Noah Caldwell scored three points with three assists.
Junior Layne Evans and senior Charlie Whelan each scored two points.
Evans also had six rebounds and two assists. Whelan added three assists and a steal.
Senior Landon Ely added one assist. Eli Graham, a sophomore, had three rebounds and a steal. Senior Austin Luecke added two rebounds. Tanner Meyer,a junior, posted two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Dutchmen hit eight three-point baskets and went 1-3 from the free-throw line.