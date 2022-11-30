Going on a 20-2 run in the third quarter, the Pacific boys basketball Indians were able to push past the Owensville Dutchmen Friday in the Turkey Tournament consolation semifinals, 51-43.

“I think we did some good things,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We showed a lot of resilience in battling back and not giving up. Any time you can beat those guys is a good win just because of how well prepared they are and how well they run their stuff. They’re a well-disciplined team. I was really proud of our guys after they got down early to come back and not give up.”