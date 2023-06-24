Pacific’s swimming Pirates have become prolific in winning close meets.
For the second week in a row, less than 25 points separated Pacific from its competition with the Pirates winning in Union, 231-210.
“The Pacific Swim Team worked hard during practice this week, and that determination transferred to the meeting on Monday night,” Pacific Board Member Lori Kevwitch said. “Our team is excited to be undefeated two weeks in a row.”
Through two Gateway Swimming and Diving League dual meets, Pacific’s average margin of victory is 22.5 points.
Pacific was able to pull ahead through girls events, where the Pirates accumulated 149 points to Pacific’s 82.
In boys races, Union outscored Pacific, 128-82.
Monday’s meet at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex started with individual medley races.
Pacific’s winners were Lilly Krug, Kaitlyn Bonds, Dylan Bischof and Morgan Clark.
Union’s winning swimmers were Chris Luckner, Sadie Mueller and Hunter Smith.
Second-place Pacific swimmers were Taylor Clark and Jacob Bischof.
Taking second for Union’s Squids were Darcy Koch and Braydon Weggemann.
Placing third for Pacific was Kai Vanderbilt.
Union’s third-place finishers were Ivana Smith and Mikayla Weber.
The freestyle races were up next. Pacific’s winners were Paige Napoli, Brooks Napoli, Collins Napoli, Lilly Krug, Bella Krug, Hailey Husereau and Samuel Durnal.
Winning for the Squids were Luke Bath, Max Bath, Chris Luckner, Mikayla Weber and Hunter Smith.
In breaststroke races, winning Pirates were Sloane Uthoff, Taylor Clark, Joseph Bischof, Aschwin Cunningham and Morgan Clark.
Union’s winners were Luke Bath, Kynadie Wideman, Kinsely Shamblin and Tristan Fusco.
Moving to freestyle relay races, winners were:
• Pacific boys 6-Under team of Lincoln Feldman, Ben Risner, Jonah Detering and Brooks Napoli.
• Union girls 7-8 team of Elie Jones, Haddie Ahner, Ava Smith and Haylie Borgmann.
• Union boys 7-8 team of X. Dean, Weston Buckalew, Connor Berry and Luke Bath.
• Union girls 9-10 team of Vivian Weggemann, Bella Weber, Abby Feldmann and Becca Cash.
• Union boys 9-10 team of Max Bath, Isaiah Smith, Eric Morgan and William Melton.
• Pacific girls 11-12 team of Taylor Clark, Reilly Lawler, Bella Krug and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• Union boys 11-12 team of Charles Burke, Parker Otto, Chris Luckner and Talon Buck.
• Pacific girls 13-14 team of Maebry Mullinax, Kaydence Abell, Charlotte Hendricks and Hailey Husereau.
• Pacific boys 13-14 team of Aschwin Cunningham, Liam Pieschel, Dylan Bischof and Samuel Durnal.
• Pacific 15-18 girls team of Miah Bonds, Adeline Riegler, Elise Durnal and Morgan Clark.
• Union Boys 15-18 team of Hunter Smith, Tristan Fusco, Lucas Gremaud and Braydon Weggemann.
Returning to individual events, Pacific’s backstroke winners were Bristol McKinney, Kaitlyn Bonds, Liam Pieschel, Heidi Ramirez Lobacco, Samuel Durnal, Adeline Riegler and Kai Vanderbilt.
Union winners in the backstroke races were Walker Buckalew, Haylie Borgmann, X. Dean and William Melton.
Butterfly concluded the individual strokes. Pacific’s winners were Lilly Krug, Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal and Morgan Clark.
Union’s first-place swimmers were Connor Berry, William Melton, Chris Luckner, Kinsely Shamblin and Hunter Smith.
Medley relay races concluded the meet. Winning teams were:
• Pacific girls 11-12 team of Maebry Mullinax, Taylor Clark, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler.
• Union boys 11-12 team of Charles Burke, Parker Otto, Talon Buck and Chris Luckner.
• Pacific girls 13-14 team of Kaydence Abell, Hailey Husereau, Bella Krug and Hanna Loyola.
• Pacific boys 13-14 team of Aschwin Cunningham, Jacob Bischof, Samuel Durnal and Dylan Bischof.
• Pacific’s girls 15-18 team of Miah Bonds, Elise Durnal, Morgan Clark and Adeline Riegler.
• Union’s boys 15-18 team of Hunter Smith, Tristan Fusco, Lucas Gremaud and Braydon Weggemann.
