Taking charge early and rebounding in the middle innings, the Pacific Lady Indians (8-12) advanced to the Class 4 District 3 semifinals Wednesday with a 6-2 win over Union (3-18).
“It was a good way to start the district tournament,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “We needed to start out with that win and get our confidence up a little bit. We started last Saturday at the Rolla Tournament. We got a couple of wins there and that boosted our confidence a little. We really wanted to come in today and make sure we got that first postseason win and get ourselves going a little bit.”
Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said her team grew considerably during the season and put up a good fight in the playoffs.
“I think we are a completely different ball team than we were at the beginning of the year,” Poggas said. “We didn’t go down and take it. We fought back and tied it. We made some plays, they made plays. Both teams had some timely hits. It just wasn’t our game to win today.”
The third-seeded Lady Indians, also the tournament host, played second-seeded Parkway West (6-7) in Thursday’s semifinal round.
Facing Four Rivers Conference rival Union for the third time this season, the Lady Indians jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Union fought back to tie it in the top of the third, 2-2.
“They do that to us every time,” Lewis said. “They have some good hitters and they’re aggressive. They don’t mind running. We have that one inning every time we play them where we just give up a couple of runs and let them get back into the game. Luckily we stuck to it and got through.”
Pacific went right back on top with a run in the bottom of the third and added to the lead with another run in the fourth. The Lady Indians added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“I was hoping the third time was the charm,” Poggas said. “I’ve been telling them they’re capable of doing good things. We saw some of that. Hailey Earney made a great throw to get that runner at home. We have two freshmen who start and a couple of sophomores. They’re very capable and they’re learning. They learned a lot this year.”
Pacific outhit Union, 10-4. Union made the game’s lone error.
For Pacific, Olivia Walker, Briauna Swinford, Shelby Kelemen and Brooklynn Kittrell each registered two hits.
Kelemen, Kittrell and Walker each doubled.
Trinity Brandhorst and Molly Prichard both singled.
Kelemen and Walker both stole bases.
Swinford scored twice. Brandhorst, Olivia Walker, Bella Walker and Kelemen scored once.
Kittrell recorded two RBIs. Olivia Walker, Prichard and Kelemen drove in one run apiece.
“They were hitting the ball pretty well today,” Lewis said. “That’s the third time we’ve faced their pitcher (Kieley DeWitt). When you see a pitcher that much, you start to figure out their pitches. The girls got the bat on the ball. The wind today was a contender. There were a few up the middle that I felt should have been hits, but they hung up in the wind and were caught.”
Taylor Hanger pitched for Pacific, going the distance on 98 pitches. She allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. She struck out nine.
“She gets into the zone and she’s solid,” Lewis said. “She was hitting her spots and her corners. She pitched really well today.”
Ella Wells doubled for Union while Anna Scanlon, Abby Thwing and Addy Friese singled.
Brooklynne Anderson and Abby Gilbert walked. Hailey Earney was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Wells and Friese scored Union’s runs. Wells and Thwing posted RBIs.
DeWitt pitched for Union. She allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits. She struck out a pair of batters.
“Kieley got stronger as the year went along,” Poggas said. “She gained some control.”