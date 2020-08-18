Changes are in the air, but fall sports have arrived.
Practices for the upcoming MSHSAA season began Monday. Pacific has a new football coach this season, but the bigger changes may be the team’s practice procedures.
Paul Day, the former Owensville head football coach who recently led Vianney to Class 5 State Championships in 2016 and 2018, returns to the Four River Conference to lead the Indians.
“No doubt COVID has changed how we go about everything we do,” Day said. “I think we are probably doing a lot of the same things the rest of the country is doing. These things include, but are not limited to, limited number of athletes in weight room at a time; face masks while in weight room (as well as cleaning equipment after every use); face masks at practice (players and coaches); social distancing when at all possible; everyone has their own water; checking in daily with the questions and temperature checks, no use of locker rooms or water fountains. There is also hand sanitizer about anywhere you look. I know our district is doing everything they can do to keep things safe.”
Day reports between 55-65 players out for this year’s team without the intention to make any cuts.
Among the football changes, jamborees will be limited to two teams rather than four and district assignments will not be revealed until after official gameplay has started.
In the gym, changes include volleyball matches going to five-set matches rather than three-set events during the regular season.
“This is the format that I played in college, so I am familiar with the small differences that take place in the game,” Head Coach Kersten Fricke, formerly McDonough, said. “It requires much more stamina, both mentally and physically. We will be doing things in practices to work on these skills and make sure that we are game ready.”
The Lady Indians have an estimated 30-40 players out this fall and held two days of tryouts Monday and Tuesday, keeping approximately 12 girls per team on the varsity, JV and freshman levels.
“Every athlete was issued a mask, and they are required to wear it when they are next to their teammates for an extended period of time,” Fricke said. “We are also staggering JV/varsity practices to limit the number of girls in the gym. Our first days will be dedicated to skills and workouts. We are going to be a young team, so we will really be working to make sure everyone knows our offensive and defensive systems, and that everyone is on the same page for the season.”
Outside on the diamond, the softball Lady Indians have eight seniors to replace and a total of 19 players trying out for the squad.
“That number is a little down from previous years but is still enough to field varsity and JV teams,” Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “I only have two seniors this year, Taylor Hanger and Olivia Walker, both starters last season. We are returning four juniors and three sophomores. We have a huge group of 10 freshmen coming in this year. Some of them will have an impact at the varsity level right from the get go. I will not be making any cuts and will be keeping all 19 athletes.”
Softball lends itself more to social distancing than some other sports.
“The girls are required to have their masks on when they report to practice and any time they are in the dugout with more than two or three people,” Lewis said. “It is not difficult to social distance out on the field, but in the dugout it can be a challenge. We are also providing hand sanitizer for them when they come in to the dugout and while handling their own water bottles. Any shared equipment is being sprayed and wiped down after use. It is critical for all teams to do their part to make sure we will be able to have a season. Is it annoying? Yes. Is it inconvenient? Yes. But we, as a team, have decided that we will do whatever it takes to be able to be on the field this fall, playing softball.”
The softball Lady Indians held one of the earlier practice times Monday, starting at 8 a.m.
“It was warm and muggy but not too bad,” Lewis said. “Most of these girls have been playing all summer in the heat and multiple games on the same day. They are well acclimated to this weather. Practice ran smoothly despite the field still being a bit soggy. I spent a couple of hours dragging and raking yesterday and got it playable for today because I was afraid we might not be able to be on it the rest of the week if we get rain every evening like they are predicting. We will adjust and move our practice inside or up onto the turf if necessary. We are just happy to be here and playing the sport we all love.”
Pacific is also fielding boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, and girls golf teams this fall.