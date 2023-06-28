Rolling to a 12-3 win over Oak Grove Post 379, Pacific Post 320 improved to 2-0 in pool play at the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament Saturday.
Rolling to a 12-3 win over Oak Grove Post 379, Pacific Post 320 improved to 2-0 in pool play at the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament Saturday.
Post 320 controlled most of the game, starting with a four-run first inning.
Oak Grove scored its three runs in the bottom of the first.
Pacific didn’t stop from there. Post 320 added two runs in the second, two in the fourth, one in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Pacific outhit Post 379 by a 12-5 margin. Pacific made both of the game’s errors.
Ethan Holzmark went the distance for the win. He allowed three unearned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three over seven frames.
Offensively, Cayden Matthes led the way with three singles.
Trey Kulick, Landon Swebilius and Landon Andrew each had two hits. Andrew doubled.
Bennett Parker, Lucas Dohrer and Nathan Ball singled.
Pacific added seven walks. Holzmark drew two of them while Kulick, Matthes, Parker, Swebilius and Cole Ramirez each walked once.
Swebilius and Ball were hit by pitches.
Matthes stole three bases. Parker, Dohrer and Ball each stole one base.
Kulick, Holzmark, Matthes and Parker scored twice. Dohrer, Ball, Andrew and Hagen Hassell scored once.
Matthes drove in three runs. Swebilius had two RBIs and Andrew drove in one.
