Pacific football is a playoff winner.
For the first time since the current district tournament format was introduced in 2012, the Indians will advance to the second week of the postseason. Pacific, the No. 5 seed in Class 4 District 2, won on the road at Windsor (2-7) in Week 10 action Friday, 50-34.
The Indians (2-5) doubled their season win total with the victory and now advance to a Week 11 game at No. 1 John Burroughs (2-1). That game will have a Saturday kickoff at 1 p.m.
“I’m really happy for our kids, that’s for sure,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “I know, obviously, they were excited Friday to advance and get to play another game.”
Junior running back Matt Austin powered the Indians to their highest scoring output of the season, running for six touchdowns.
“He had a really good night,” Day said. “Our guys did a good job up front. We did good throwing the football, which changes what you see and then he did a good job of being physical and doing the things he’s capable of doing.”
The Indians trailed, 21-14, at halftime, but came out of the half with three straight scores and never looked back.
A fumble recovery by Andrew Payne set up a 42-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Luke Meyer to Trevor Hill for the final lead change of the game.
“That was a nice stretch in there, really with all three phases of the game,” Day said. “The kick team did a nice job covering and that was a big play there to get the turnover and score right away.”
Next Up
Burroughs did not get in on the action until Week 6, but started the season strong with a 48-21 win at Priory and then a 38-0 victory at home against Clayton.
The lone loss for the Bombers came in Week 9 against MICDS, 42-6.
“They’re really talented on both sides of the ball,” Day said of the Bombers. “Their kids play hard and they are really well-coached. We have to play hard and have a good week of practices. That’s the fun of playoff football.”
Burroughs was idle in Week 10 by way of a first-round bye.
In just three games, Bombers junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger has played at a very high level, completing 59-74 passing — a completion rate of nearly 80 percent. He’s thrown for 789 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception.
The Bombers have rushed for a total of 252 yards in their three contests. Most of that, 136 yards, have come from the legs of senior Malachi Chunn.
Junior Caleb Merritt has been Cloniger’s top target with 16 catches for 292 yards and three scores.
Chunn is also a preferred target with 12 grabs for 165 yards and two scores.
Scoring Recap
Windsor went ahead early against the Indians with a 27-yard touchdown run by Jordan Foster two minutes into the game.
Austin answered back with a two-yard score, cutting the lead to 7-6.
A defensive stop allowed Austin’s next score, from 22 yards out, to give Pacific its first lead 90 seconds into the second period. Meyer’s two-point conversion run made it 14-7.
Windsor answered back with a Chris Butts touchdown run and a Nolan Hirth touchdown pass to Mike Wolcott, the later coming with just 16 seconds left in the second quarter. The Owls thus went into halftime ahead, 21-14.
The third quarter was all Pacific though as Austin found paydirt for a third time on a two-yard run to make it 21-20.
The Indians then pulled off the last momentum swing on an interception that set up a 42-yard touchdown strike from Meyer to Hill. Meyer again ran it in for two, making it 28-21 Pacific.
The Indians made it three scores in a row as Austin ran it in from 29 yards out in the first minute of the final period, paired with a Hill conversion run to make it 36-21.
The teams traded scores from then on with Derek Williams scoring on a 26-yard run and Wolcott catching a four-yard passing score from Williams for the Owls.
Between those plays, Austin ran for a 63-yard score, followed by a successful conversion pass from Meyer to Hill.
Austin finished off the night with a 39-yard score at the 2:39 mark.
Box Score
Pacific 6-8-14-22-50
Windsor 7-14-0-13-34
First Quarter
WIN — Jordan Foster 27 run (Derek Williams kick), 10:03
PAC — Matt Austin 2 run (kick failed), 1:57
Second Quarter
PAC — Austin 22 run (Luke Meyer run), 10:31
WIN — Chris Butts 1 run (kick failed), 5:15
WIN — Mike Wolcott 18 pass from Nolan Hirth (Conner Begeman pass from Hirth), 0:16
Third Quarter
PAC — Austin 2 run (kick failed), 6:58
PAC — Trevor Hill 42 pass from Meyer (Meyer run), 5:27
Fourth Quarter
PAC — Austin 29 run (Hill run), 11:04
WIN — Williams 26 run (Williams kick), 8:00
PAC — Austin 63 run (Hill pass from Meyer), 5:22
WIN — Wolcott 4 pass from Williams (run failed), 4:04
PAC — Austin 39 run (kick failed), 2:39
Statistics
Rushing
Pacific — Austin 18-265-6, Meyer 10-60, Hill 6-25.
Passing
Pacific — Meyer 12-21-172-1-0.
Receiving
Pacific — Harris 4-74, Hill 2-50-1, Sparks 6-48.
Tackles
Pacific — Not available.
Windsor statistics not available.