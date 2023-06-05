The first wins of the season arrived on the same day for the Pacific Post 320 Seniors.
Post 320 (2-1, 2-0) swept a doubleheader in St. Peters Tuesday, defeating Post 313 in both Ninth District contests, 4-3 and 8-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The first wins of the season arrived on the same day for the Pacific Post 320 Seniors.
Post 320 (2-1, 2-0) swept a doubleheader in St. Peters Tuesday, defeating Post 313 in both Ninth District contests, 4-3 and 8-1.
First game
Post 320 gained all the runs it needed in the first inning, barely.
A four-run rally in the top of the first put Pacific in front.
St. Peters got one run across in the bottom of the third and scored twice in the seventh, but left the tying run stranded at third base.
Jack Meyer was the winning pitcher for Post 320. In 4.2 innings pitched, he allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Trey Kulick fired 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, one hit batter and one walk with two strikeouts.
Post 320 collected six hits, paced by two singles from Mason Snider.
Trevor Klund tripled and scored.
Gavin Mabe doubled with the bases loaded and nobody out in the first inning to drive in three runs.
Mabe scored on an RBI single from Ayden Biedenstein and later drew a walk.
Ethan Simpson singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Andrew Payne walked twice and scored.
Connor Harlow pitched four innings for Post 313, allowing four runs on five hits, two hit batters and a walk with three strikeouts.
Riley Crowder fired three shutout innings out of the bullpen with two strikeouts, one hit, one hit batter and two walks.
Dylan Alsop singled three times to account for 30 percent of the Post 313 hits.
Andrew Smith and Carson Houran both singled twice.
Jon Jezik and Andrew Wojewoda each doubled.
Gavin King singled and walked.
Maverick Shultz and Austin Bauer each drew a walk.
Alsop, Smith and Bauer scored the three St. Peters runs. Smith and Shultz were each credited with an RBI.
Shultz was hit by a pitch.
Second game
The rematch was a more lopsided affair as Post 320 scored three times in the first inning, once in the second, once in the fourth and three times in the fifth.
St. Peters scratched out its lone tally in the top of the fourth.
Xavian Cox earned the pitching win for Pacific, allowing just one unearned run across six innings with seven strikeouts while allowing six hits and two walks.
Drew Beffa closed out the game with a shutout seventh inning, striking out one and surrendering one hit.
Klund collected two of Post 320’s eight hits, both singles. He also walked and scored three times.
Simpson doubled, walked twice and drove in three runs.
Weston Kulick, Joey Mach, Payne, Meyer and Biedenstein each singled.
Snider walked twice. Cole Hansmann, Luke Gerling, Biedenstein, Meyer, Mabe and Payne all walked once.
Mabe was hit by a pitch twice. Biedenstein was hit once.
Payne scored two runs. Weston Kulick, Snider and Hansmann each scored once.
Mabe, Meyer and Biedenstein each drove in a run.
Chase Markham pitched two innings and allowed four runs on two hits, two hit batters and six walks with three strikeouts.
Shultz pitched the next two innings, allowing three runs on four this and four walks with five strikeouts.
Houran pitched the last two innings, allowing one run on two hits, a hit batter and a walk with six strikeouts.
Austin Bridges and Smith both singled twice. Dylan Clark, Bauer and Alsop each singled once.
Bauer and Smith each walked once.
Smith scored the only Post 313 run on an error.
Post 320 plays at home Saturday in two Ninth District contests, taking on St. Charles Post 312 at 9 a.m. and Hannibal Post 55 at 11:30 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.