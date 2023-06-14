Pacific Post 320 pulled out the broom Friday night.
Playing at Pacific High School, Post 320 won two Senior Legion games over De Soto SMCI, 4-3 and 5-1.
Post 320 (6-3) next is scheduled to play Monday, June 19, against the Jefferson County Blazers 18U team. The Blazers beat Pacific May 25, 5-3.
First game
SMCI struck first Friday, scoring a run in the top of the first.
The teams both scored twice in the third. Pacific went on top with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Pacific outhit SMCI, 4-3, while each side made one error.
Jack Meyer had two hits.
Ethan Simpson homered. Ayden Biedenstein added a single.
Pacific drew eight walks. Mason Snider and Cole Hansmann each drew two. Andrew Payne, Meyer, Weston Kulick and Matt Reincke each walked once.
Payne also was hit by a pitch and added a sacrifice fly. Meyer stole a base.
Payne, Simpson, Meyer and Biedenstein scored the runs.
Simpson drove in two. Payne and Hansmann each had one RBI.
Sam Ruszala pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out six.
Xavian Cox earned the save, pitching two innings while striking out four.
Second game
Pacific was the visiting team for the second game, and used a four-run third inning to win the game.
SMCI took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Pacific scored four times in the third and added a single run in the top of the seventh.
Pacific outhit SMCI, 7-3. Each team made four errors.
Payne and Cox each had two hits. Cox homered.
Snider, Simpson and Luke Gerling singled.
Biedenstein drew Pacific’s lone walk. Simpson was hit by a pitch.
Biedenstein, Cox and Payne each stole a base.
Payne scored two runs. Snider, Simpson and Cox scored once.
Gavin Mabe and Cox each drove in two runs.
Drew Beffa was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk. He struck out five.
Meyer pitched the final two innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.
