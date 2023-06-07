Pacific wrapped a sweep of a three-team Junior Legion event in St. Charles Saturday with a shutout.
The Post 320 Juniors (2-0) blanked Wentzville Post 323, 12-0, across five innings to complete the sweep on the heels of a 5-4 eight-inning win over St. Charles Post 312.
Bennett Parker and Gavin Lane combined to pitch the shutout for Pacific, backed by 12 Post 320 hits.
Parker tossed three innings with five strikeouts and allowed three hits with one walk.
Lane fired two innings with four strikeouts and one hit allowed.
Trey Kulick powered Pacific with four hits, all singles, with a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Lane doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Cole Ramirez singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ethan Holzmark tripled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Conner Mooney singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
James Imus singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Parker singled and drove in a run.
Lucas Dohrer walked twice and scored.
Conner Dalton pitched two innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks.
Blake Mueller also pitched two innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Alex Mack, Hayden Smith, Justin Daly and Dylan Holschen each singled.
Anthony Washington drew a walk.
Pacific followed up on the win with a doubleheader sweep of Hannibal Post 55 Sunday. Post 320 plays Tuesday at Washington Post 218, starting at 8 p.m.