There might not be any crying in baseball, but occasionally, there’s tying in baseball.
The Pacific Post 320 Junior Legion team discovered that Tuesday at City Centre Park in St. Peters.
After St. Peters (9-5-1, 4-0-1) won the opener over Pacific Post 320 (4-3-1, 4-2-1) in 11 innings, 6-5, the teams played to a 15-15 tie in the second game.
The second game, a nondistrict contest, was called off after hitting the time limit.
“Given that the first game had league standings implications, this one was restricted to a time limit since it wasn’t going to affect league play,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said.
First Game
Austin Bauer singled to left field to drive home Evan Hickman with the game-winning run for St. Peters in the bottom of the 11th in the opener, 6-5.
“Credit to St. Peters for staying in it the whole way through,” Bruns said. “It was definitely one of the more intense battles we’ve had in some time.”
The game got to that point after St. Peters rallied late to tie it and send it to extra frames.
Each team scored once in the first inning. Pacific moved on top with a run in the second, another one in the fourth and two runs in the fifth.
Post 313 scored once in the bottom of the sixth and added three runs in the seventh to tie it.
That’s how it held until the bottom of the 11th.
Pacific outhit St. Peters, 15-6 (St. Peters had the hits at 12-7), and made the game’s lone error.
Bennett Parker started on the hill for Post 320 and went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out eight.
“Bennett Parker threw an absolute gem through six innings for us in this one,” Bruns said. “He had all of his off-speed pitches working and when he’s throwing them for consistent strikes, he’s very tough for the other team to figure out.”
Cayden Matthes took over from there and suffered the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, five walks and two hit batters over four innings. He struck out two.
At the plate, Ethan Holzmark and Connor Mooney both had three hits. Mooney doubled twice.
Trey Kulick, Matthes and Hagen Hassell each had two hits.
Gavin Lane, Cole Ramirez and James Imus had one hit apiece.
Holzmark, Matthes and Imus walked. Ramirez and Parker were hit by pitches.
Holzmark stole a base.
Holzmark scored two runs. Mooney, Lane and Imus scored once.
Mooney and Hassell both drove in two runs. Ramirez had one RBI.
“Trey Kulick, Ethan Holzmark and Connor Mooney all stayed hot at the plate for us in this one, but it didn’t prove to be enough in our 11-inning battle,” Bruns said.
Sam Gawedzinski led St. Peters with two hits. Logan Bauer and Jon Jezik doubled.
Adam Knobbe started and went eight innings before being relieved by Ben Klassen. Klassen earned the win.
Second game
While the second game lasted only four innings, the teams packed plenty of offense into the contest.
St. Peters was the visiting team for the game and opened with four runs in the top of the first. Pacific matched that in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Post 313 scored another four runs. St. Peters added three runs in the third while Pacific scored four times.
In the fourth, St. Peters pushed four more runs across the plate, but Pacific scored seven times to knot the game at 15-15.
And that’s how it ended.
“The boys came through with a big seven-run last inning in order to tie it up,” Bruns said. “Very proud of the way they conducted themselves after a heartbreaking defeat in the first game.”
St. Peters outhit Pacific this time, 11-9. Pacific made two errors to St. Peters’ one.
Kulick, Landon Swebilius and Nathan Ball each had two hits. Ball doubled.
Matthes, Austin Covert and Landon Andrew all singled.
Pacific batters drew 10 walks. Ramirez led the way with two. Kulick, Matthes, Mooney, Lucas Dohrer, Lane, Imus, Ball and Andrew walked once.
Dohrer and Covert were hit by pitches.
Mooney, Covert and Matthes each stole a base.
Kulick, Matthes, Ball and Andrew all scored twice. Mooney, Dohrer, Lane, Imus, Ramirez, Hassell and Covert scored once.
Swebilius drove in four runs. Andrew ended with three RBIs and Kulick drove in two. Matthes, Covert and Ball each had one RBI.
“Landon Swebilius, Nate Ball and Landon Andrew were a few standouts for us in this particular game,” Bruns said. “Nate did a great job of helping keep morale high as the roller coaster went up and down throughout the game.”
Dohrer started on the hill and lasted an inning, allowing eight runs (six earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Holzmark pitched two innings, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Imus tossed the final inning, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out two.
