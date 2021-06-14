After letting Rhineland Post 147 come from behind to take the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, the Pacific Post 320 Juniors left no chance of that happening in the nightcap.
Post 320 (2-3) fell in the first game, 4-3, but rebounded to run away with the rematch, 18-6.
“After a close and heartbreaking first game, it was great to see our boys respond the way they did with nine runs in the first,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “We were able to take advantage of free bases and timely hitting to get us going. Our boys did a great job being patient at the plate, driving the ball hard to all parts of the field. Definitely a great way to come back after a tough loss.”
Second game
Post 320 bookended the game with a pair of nine-run rallies in the first and sixth innings, putting an end to the game after six innings.
Rhineland scored one in the first inning, twice in the second, once in the fourth and twice in the fifth.
Despite the multitude of runs, Post 320 had just five hits in the game, capitalizing on 11 walks and six hit batters.
Ethan Simpson tripled and singled, was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in three.
Matthew Reincke doubled, walked twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Luke Gerling singled, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Logan Hanna singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Cole Hansmann walked three times, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Wesley Branson walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Xavian Cox walked twice, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases and scored.
Jordan Williams was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.
Joey Mach reached on a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Noah Carrico scored three runs.
Trey Bibb scored twice.
Williams was the winning pitcher. He threw four innings and struck out two, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks.
Reincke tossed the final two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks.
First game
Post 320 methodically built up its lead in the opening contest, scoring once in the first inning, once in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Rhineland came back with one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Branson tossed five shutout innings on the mound for Post 320, recording nine strikeouts. He allowed two hits and walked five.
“This was a tough one to swallow, especially with a great performance from Wes on the mound,” Carter said. “He went five strong innings for us.”
Simpson took over for the final two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks, striking out two.
Simpson was the offensive standout, collecting three of the six Pacific hits in the game. He tripled, doubled and singled with one run scored.
Reincke doubled.
Hansmann singled, walked and drove in a run.
Trevor Klund singled.
C.J. Bibb and Hanna both scored.
Andrew Payne collected an RBI.
Mach walked twice.
Noah Carrico and Branson both walked.
Branson stole a base.
The Post 320 Juniors are home again Saturday for a doubleheader against Hannibal Post 55 starting at noon.