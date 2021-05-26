Pacific Post 320 opened its freshman season with revenge.
The Post 320 Freshmen (1-1) split a doubleheader with St. Peters Post 313 (1-3) in the first games of the summer American Legion baseball schedule Saturday. Post 313 took the first game by a 7-4 score, but Pacific won the rematch by a tally of 15-8.
Second game
Both teams got on the scoreboard early in the rematch with Post 320 scoring once and St. Peters twice.
Post 313 added to its lead with three runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
Post 320 held St. Peters there while scoring two runs in the third before taking its first lead of the day behind a seven-run rally in the top of the fifth.
Pacific finished by adding four more runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.
Trey Kulick connected for four of the 15 Pacific hits in the game. All 15 hits were scored as singles. Kulick drove in three runs and scored twice.
Joey Mach rapped out three hits, stole a base, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Drew Beffa singled twice and scored once.
Luke Gerling had two hits and drove in a run.
Seth Nowlin singled, scored twice and stole a base.
Beau Anderson singled, walked twice and scored twice.
Andrew Warren singled, walked, scored and drove in three runs.
Trey Bibb walked and scored twice. Cooper Burrington scored twice and drove in a run.
Gerling fired the first three innings from the mound, striking out three. He allowed eight runs, six earned, on 10 hits and a walk.
Logan Hanna pitched one inning and allowed no runs on no hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Anderson tossed the final three shutout innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit.
First game
St. Peters scored twice in the top of the third inning before adding three more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 6-0 lead.
Post 320 came back with three runs in the fifth inning.
Both teams added a final score in the seventh.
Pacific tallied six hits, led by two apiece from Hanna and Kulick.
Hanna doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Kulick singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Cameron Reese doubled, drove in two runs and scored once.
Mach singled.
Anderson and C.J. Bibb both drew a walk, stole a base and scored.
Nicholas Bennett was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
On the mound, Beffa tossed 4.1 innings, recording three strikeouts. Beffa allowed six runs, five earned, on 10 hits and two walks.
Reese pitched the next 1.2 innings. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk.
Anderson closed out the game, striking out two in one inning without allowing a hit or walk.