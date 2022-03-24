There was no stopping the Pacific soccer Lady Indians in their home opener Monday.
Pacific (1-1-1, 1-0) recorded their first win of the season in what was also the first match of Four Rivers Conference play by defeating Owensville (1-1, 0-1), 8-0.
Pacific brought an early end to the game after leading 7-0 at halftime.
The Lady Indians scored the game-ending goal in the 48th minute.
“(I am) looking forward to the new season and the new direction we are taking with training and game play,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said.
Shelby Kelemen netted a brace.
Caroline Tomlinson scored one goal and recorded two assists.
Goalkeeper Emmaline Steel recorded the shutout.
Pacific’s complete statistics were not available at print deadline.
Owensville’s leading goalkeeper, Paige Loyd, recorded 11 saves in 18 chances through 43 minutes.
Leah Reed stood between the pipes for five minutes, making three saves and allowing one goal.
Pacific next plays Wednesday at Washington at 6:45 p.m.