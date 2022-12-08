Climbing as high as second place in the individual results, the Pacific boys wrestling Indians compiled 83 points Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 9:13 pm
Climbing as high as second place in the individual results, the Pacific boys wrestling Indians compiled 83 points Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Those points were enough to rank Pacific ninth out of 22 teams.
Hannibal won the team title with 178 points. Ft. Zumwalt North (147), Fulton (136.5), Sikeston (123.5) and Warrenton (117.5) all cracked the top five.
Union scored 48.5 points and finished 14th. St. Francis Borgia ranked 17th with 31 points.
“I saw some good things and some things we are definitely going to have to work on going forward,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “For our first time out though it was a good showing, especially with four of our starters missing.”
Caden Browning paced the Indians, finishing second in the 126-pound weight class. He was 2-1 with pins over Capital City’s Abdiel Kempker (1:23) and Sikeston’s Conner Michael (5:46).
“Caden Browning really showed what he is capable of in this tournament,” Knott said. “He has been improving immensely over the past year and a showing like this allows him to see the improvements that we have been seeing.”
Hannibal’s Tristen Essig scored a pin on Browning (2:10) in the championship round.
“In the finals he met up with a hammer,” Knott said. “(The) key for him going forward is closing the gap on those top end guys.”
Nathaniel Knaff (285) took third for Pacific with a 3-1 record. Knaff’s lone loss was to Wentzville Liberty’s Matthew Craig (2:48) in the semifinals.
Knaff pinned Lindbergh’s Carter Lanham (1:50), Borgia’s Hunter Smith (4:18) and Capital City’s Reyce Turner (2:50).
“Peanut (Knaff) had a really solid showing in a deep bracket with several returning qualifiers,” Knott said. “He is wrestling with a whole new level of confidence after his success last year. His lone loss came to the returning state finalists at Class 4. Like Caden, the big key going forward is closing the gap with guys like this. Otherwise he controlled each of his other matches pretty dominantly.”
Mason Link (106) ranked fourth with a 1-4 record. His lone win was a pin of Windsor’s Ethan Anders in 5:27.
Tate Martin placed sixth for Pacific at 132 pounds. He went 3-2 at the event, scoring wins against Capital City’s DeMarkus Lyddon-Allen (12-10 in sudden victory), Rock Bridge’s Xavier Meyers (15-4 major decision) and Lindbergh’s Anden Forth (pin, 3:05).
Lucas Tennyson (150) and Macon Lucas (157) each finished seventh.
Tennyson went 1-2, winning his final match with a pin of Borgia’s Nate Clarkson in 1:38.
Lucas went 3-2 with wins by pin over Windsor’s Brian Schenck (1:27), Pattonville’s Paul Palermo (3:43) and Borgia’s Braxtyn Frankenberg (3:12).
Cameron Shouse was the eighth-place wrestler at 175 pounds with a 1-3 record. His win was a pin of Borgia’s Joseph Volmert in 0:44.
Tyler Blake (138), Mason Snider (165) and Fabian Perez (215) also competed for the Indians, but did not place in the tournament.
Perez scored one win, pinning McCluer’s Brendan Carter in 51 seconds.
Girls
Just one wrestler took to the mats for the Lady Indians at the event Friday, freshman Marissa Johnson.
Johnson scored two points, putting Pacific 26th in the team standings. She won one of her three matches, a 7-1 decision over Union’s Destiny Vlcek.
Francis Howell Central and Ft. Zumwalt North tied atop the girls team leaderboard with 152 points apiece.
North Point (139), Fulton (117) and Pattonville (114) rounded out the top five. Union ranked sixth with 105 points.
Pacific’s girls next compete Friday at the Union Tournament, starting at 4:15 p.m. the Pacific boys wrestle Saturday at the Farmington Tournament.
