Wins were hard to come by Saturday in Farmington.
The Pacific wrestling Indians went 1-3 in duals at the event. The one win was a 53-0 victory against Warrenton. The Indians fell against Hannibal, 50-24, Carthage, 49-21, and Farmington, 45-28.
Head Coach Jesse Knott said his team is not built to be a competitive dual team this year with a handful of open weights and some young wrestlers slotting in and gaining experience.
“This was pretty tough competition,” Knott said. “We went in knowing pretty much we were going to be 1-3 and that’s how it turned out. I was really interested in seeing how we would compete as individuals. Overall, I was pretty pleased with how our top guys performed.”
Pacific’s biggest strength lay in the 145- and 152-pound weight classes where Colton Thompson and Callum Sitek split time between both weights and went a combined 8-0.
Sitek won three times by pin at 145 against Levi Penrod (Warrenton, 2:53), Davion King (Carthage, 1:27) and Trace Dunlap (Farmington, 2:30).
Against Hannibal, Sitek moved up to 152 and was a winner by forfeit.
“We saw some kids that were able to give (Sitek) a bit more competition,” Knott said. “He wrestled a state qualifier from Carthage and that was over before you even knew it. He’s on another level.”
Thompson scored one pin at 152 against Warrenton’s Anthony Lombardo (3:00). He won a 10-2 major decision against Farmington’s Brady Cook and a 7-4 decision against Carthage’s Gabe Lambeth at that weight.
Thompson moved down to 145 against Hannibal, pinning Nathan Messina in 1:53.
“You would like to see him extend the difference between him and the other guys on the decisions,” Knott said of Thompson. “He’s always in control of his matches. He just needs to be more confident in his offense.”
Dominic Calvin (170) went 3-1 on the day. He pinned Farmington’s Bryce Kathcart in 3:12 and was a winner by forfeit against both Warrenton and Carthage.
Ethan Flaherty (120/126), Warren Fiedler (132), Nick Sater (160) and Blake McKay (195) each won a pair of matches for the Indians.
Flaherty was 1-2 at 120 pounds and 1-0 at 126. He pinned Farmington’s Zach Dennis (1:03) at 120 and moved up to 126 to win by technical fall, 15-0, against Warrenton’s Anthony Edison.
Fiedler pinned Hannibal’s Peyton Elliot (3:12) and was unopposed against Warrenton.
Sater pinned Farmington’s Bryce Buchanan (0:55) and won by forfeit against Warrenton.
McKay pinned Hannibal’s Ashton Braden (4:11) and was unopposed by Warrenton.
Malachi Wells-Sidner (126) turned in a 1-2 record with a pin of Carthage’s Kip Castor (5:18).
Ian Sizemore (138) and Nathaniel Knaff (220) were both 1-3 with wins by forfeit against Warrenton.
Pacific had open weights at 106, 113, 182 and 285.
The Indians went back to Farmington for a triangular meet including Poplar Bluff Tuesday. Pacific next wrestles Friday at Washington in a meet that will include Hannibal, Jefferson City, SLUH and Rockwood Summit.