A pair of third-place finishes resulted in 35 team points for the Pacific wrestling Lady Indians Friday.
The Lady Indians placed 15th at the annual Sherri Lance Invitational, hosted by Rockwood Summit.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
Washington won its way to the top of the team standings with 191 points. Marquette (161), Northwest (158), Lafayette (151) and Lindbergh (95) each cracked the top five.
Union (50.5) ranked 10th.
Zoe Fisher (120 pounds) and Dani Gullet (145) each placed third.
Fisher pinned Lafayette’s Sophie Wade (0:33) and Park Hills Central’s Hannah Allen (0:50) before falling to Washington’s Ava Griffey (5:42) in the semifinals.
Fisher came back to win a 13-2 major decision over Parkway West’s Ella Childress in the third-place match.
Gullet started with pins of Park Hills Central’s Martha Kranstanoff (0:11) and Webster Groves’ Isabel Duvall (1:33) before she was pinned by Northwest’s Lily Shaffrey (5:33) in the semifinals.
For third place, Gullet edged out Marquette’s Akayla Hunt by a 4-3 decision.
Marissa Johnson (190) also wrestled for Pacific, but exited after two losses to North County’s Brooke Bennett (0:42) and Park Hills Central’s Ella Mitchem (5-2).
Pacific has a home dual Tuesday against Union at 6 p.m.
