Pacific’s Zoe Fisher and Dani Gullet left Mizzou Arena with their hands raised Thursday.
The two Pacific wrestlers won their final matches in the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Wrestling Championships.
Zoe Fisher (36-10), a junior, pinned Kearney junior Savannah McDowell (30-21) in 4:49 to place third at 120 pounds.
“I’m pretty shocked still,” Fisher, the school’s highest-placing girls wrestler in program history, said. “It feels good though. We’ve got our first two medalists ever.”
Gullet, a freshman, won the 145-pound third-place bout by a 6-3 decision over Polo senior Valorie Gabrielli (49-8). Gullet ended her season at (35-6).
“It feels pretty good,” Gullet said. “My freshman year coming in and doing that felt really good.”
In earlier rounds, Fisher moved to the semifinals by pinning Lawson’s Madison McFall in 1:01 and a 13-3 major decision over Monett’s Brooke Bluel.
In the semifinals, Chillicothe’s Yoo Lee won a 7-3 decision.
Fisher came back to pin Marshfield’s Macie James in 3:53, moving to the third-place bout.
Gullet started her championship bid with a 10-1 major decision over Blair Oaks’ Sam Lage and a 4:31 pin of Cameron’s Abagail Burnett.
Gullet’s bid for a state championship ended Thursday morning with a 2:21 pin to Moberly’s undefeated Breanne Gibbs in the semifinals.
Gullet dropped a 2-1 decision to Brookfield’s Riley Howell in the fourth-round wrestleback to move into the fifth-place match.
While the Pacific pair were the only local girls to reach the medal stand during the state tournament’s first two days, several other area wrestlers also competed.
St. Clair’s Janessa Avila (105) reached the bubble round before being knocked out.
Avila was pinned by Kearney’s Riley Walker in the opening round in 3:10.
She rallied with an 8-0 major decision over Marceline’s Madison Teeter and a 3:36 pin of Monett’s Mary Jastal.
In Thursday’s third-round wrestleback, she lost an 8-2 decision to El Dorado Springs’ Aleah Conrad. Avila was 36-9 this season.
St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins (135) ended her season one match short of the medal rounds.
Her meet started with a 1:05 pin of Lexington’s Elizabeth Hager.
Another Elizabeth, El Dorado Springs’ Henderson, pinned Hopkins in the quarterfinals in 0:36. Hopkins rallied with a 2:48 pin of Southern Boone’s Josey Uhrig to reach Friday’s matches.
Ariaha McIllwain of Marshfield then pinned Hopkins in 4:31, a match which was tied after two periods. Hopkins went 37-18 this season.
St. Francis Borgia’s Aine Callahan (125), the school’s first girls wrestler and first girls state qualifier, had her season end Wednesday.
Callahan won her opener over Warsaw’s Skyline Boone, 12-10, but was pinned in her next two bouts, by Odessa’s Emily Bischoff (4:48) and Harrisonville’s Chloe Herrick (0:42). Callahan ended at 29-12.
Union’s Brianna Keiser (115) had a similar route. She pinned South Harrison’s Kentli Whitaker in 1:54, but lost a 7-5 sudden victory decision to Seneca’s Louzella Graham. North Point’s Alyssa Anderson then pinned Keiser in 1:41.
Keiser, a district champion, finished at 22-9.
St. Clair’s Audrey DeClue (130) pinned Brookfield’s Karen Brown in 2:56 to open the meet, but lost to Cassville’s Faith James (2:53) and Smithville’s Noellie Parrott (4-0). She ended at 39-16.
Lillie Zimmermann (110) of Union came back from a 3:40 pin loss to Neosho’s Sydnee Baldwin to knock out North Point’s Hailey Ivancic in 2:26. Zimmermann lost a 5-1 decision to Monett’s Kayrie Burdett to end the meet. She was 15-5 this season.
St. Clair’s Molly Brown (155) won one match, a 6-5 decision over Lafayette County’s Lorelei Weaver, between losses to Southern Boone’s Addy Pasley (10-2 major decision) and Blair Oaks’ Halie Eaton (3:30 pin).
St. Clair’s Cheyannah Rincon Campos was pinned by Macon’s Brooklyn Gooding in the first round, but came back to pin Lathrop’s Avery Clay in 2:48.
Rincon Campos was knocked out by Sullivan’s Reya Bristow, also in 4:00.
St. Clair’s Lindsay Rampani (120) went the distance in both matches, lost in a 9-0 major decision to Lathrop’s Jordan Diercks and a 6-0 decision to Marshfield’s Macie James. Rampani finished at 29-26.
Union’s Gracie Straatmann (140) was pinned in both of her matches, by Holden’s Charlie Gregg (1:20) and Lawson’s Aliyah Jesse (2:54). She was 35-14 this season.
St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker (145) dropped both state matches by pins. She was pinned by Palmyra’s Ellyse Lorenson (4:25) and Gallatin’s Karydon Jones (3:44). Thacker went 37-16 this season.
Kaitlynn Van de Wiele of St. Clair (170) was pinned twice, losing to Pleasant Hill’s Alana Thelin (5:25) and South Callaway’s Lilli Lewis (2:05).
Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson (140) and Reya Bristow (235), and Owensville’s Bailee Dare (170) each placed sixth in their respective weight classes.
Team Scores
Pacific earned 33 team points to lead area teams.
Sullivan scored 22 points while St. Clair ended with 20. Owensville secured 11 points, Union had seven and St. Francis Borgia scored two team points.