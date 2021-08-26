It’s back-to-school time.
At Sullivan, that means softball early and often.
The defending Class 3 state champions open the season on their home turf, hosting the annual Peoples Bank Back to School Classic.
Fellow Four Rivers Conference schools Pacific and Owensville will compete in the event, which features four pools of four teams.
Pool A pits Owensville against Capital City, Jackson and Windsor.
Pool B features Bolivar, Eldon, Eureka and Hillsboro.
Pacific competes in Pool C against De Soto, Logan-Rogersville and Northwest.
Linn, Osage and Webster Groves join Sullivan in Pool D.
Pacific plays all three of its pool games on Field 3 Friday, Aug. 27, starting at 10:15 a.m. against Northwest, then immediately after against De Soto and finishing up with Logan-Rogersville at 3:30 p.m.
Bracket play commences Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m. The top team in each pool qualifies for the championship bracket, the second place pool team for the fifth-place bracket, the third-place pool team for the ninth-place bracket and the final pool team for the 13th-place bracket.
Games will be played with a 90-minute time limit, save for the championship game, which will have no time limit.
A coin flip will determine the home and away teams for each contest.