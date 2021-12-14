Racking up more than 60 points in each dual, the Pacific boys wrestling team earned two wins in Tuesday’s triangular meet.
The Indians defeated Ladue, 61-15, and Webster Groves, 60-24.
In a girls dual, Pacific was again victorious with a 12-6 win against Ladue.
The Indians had eight wrestlers each earn two wins in the tri-meet — Caden Browning (120), Ethan Flaherty (126), Dylan Stout (138), Austin Tennyson (152), Cameron Shouse (170), Dominic Calvin (182), Blake McKay (220) and Nathaniel Knaff (285).
Timothy Link (113 pounds), Warren Fiedler (145), Izach Reeder (160), Raidon Fowler (195) and Fabian Perez (195) earned one victory apiece in the boys duals.
Girls match winners included Zoe Fisher (130 pounds) and Lana Todahl (149).
Browning scored an 11-0 major decision win against Ladue’s Will Haybron and was unopposed against Webster Groves, earning six team points via forfeit.
Flaherty pinned both Ladue’s Logan Elick (0:23) and Webster Groves’ Cy Holder (1:50).
Stout pinned Elliot Duckett (4:28) of Webster Groves and was unopposed by Ladue.
Tennyson pinned both Ladue’s James Rowe (3:59) and Webster Groves’ Johnathon Miller (1:39).
Shouse won both of his matches by forfeit.
Calvin was unopposed by Ladue and pinned Webster Groves’ Lukas Hillstrom (1:46).
McKay pinned Ladue’s Robert English (2:18) and took a forfeit win against Webster Groves.
Knaff won by forfeit against Ladue and pinned Webster Groves’ Patrick Brown (1:00).
In the girls dual, Fisher won by forfeit, and Todahl pinned Ladue’s Claire Kienstra in 1:15.
At 195 pounds for the boys, Fowler and Perez split responsibilities, each taking a win by forfeit.
Link won a 10-7 decision against Ladue’s Cooper Mortensen but was pinned by Webster Groves’ Ben Kane.
Fiedler won by forfeit against Webster Groves and lost an 8-2 decision to Ladue’s Sam Loiterstein.
Reeder was unopposed against Ladue and was pinned by Webster Groves’ Max Knight.
Scarlet Boyer wrestled for the Pacific girls at 159 pounds and was pinned by Ladue’s Camila del Cid.
Pacific’s boys had two open weights at 106 and 132 pounds, giving forfeit wins to Ladue’s Finn Wilson (106) and David Ciorba (132) and Webster Groves’ Gavin Rideout (106) and Alex Turley (132).
Pacific next wrestles Friday and Saturday at the Union Tournament. The girls compete Friday and the boys Saturday.