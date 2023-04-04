The Lady Indians tuned up for the season ahead against five conference track opponents Thursday.
Pacific scored 191 points to lead the team standings at the Union Open.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 1:46 am
“Most teams didn’t even run relays,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “Most teams used it as an open time trial. A lot of teams held back their most promising athletes for more prominent meets.”
St. Clair finished second with a score of 104. New Haven ranked third with 80 points.
Sullivan scored 78 to finished fourth, followed by Union (70) and Hermann (23).
The following are the individual event results:
• 100-meter dash — Sullivan’s Eva Heady won in 13.79. She was followed across the finish line in order by Pacific’s Layla Bonner and St. Clair’s Alexis Murray.
• 200-meter dash — Pacific’s Arionna Edmonds won in 29.57. Union’s Camren Monkman finished second and New Haven’s Isabella Groner third.
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel had the fastest lap in 1:05.88. Pacific’s Bailey Reed ran second and St. Clair’s Melodi Miller took third.
• 800-meter run — Pacific’s Grace Dryer placed first in 2:39.14. St. Clair’s Brooklyn Cannon was second and Hermann’s Elaina Uthlaut took third.
• 1,600-meter run — Union’s Viola Johanson took first place in 5:49.98. Pacific’s Dryer was the runner-up. St. Clair’s Cannon finished third.
• 3,200-meter run — Union’s Johanson won in 12:51.21. St. Clair’s Cannon was second and Pacific’s Ruby Jones was third.
• 100-meter hurdles — Pacific’s Lexi Lay outraced the field to win in 15.97. Union’s Monkman placed second and Pacific’s Edmonds third.
• 300-meter hurdles — Lay won again for Pacific in 49.39. Edmonds ranked second for the Lady Indians. St. Clair’s Cylee Schatzler was third.
• 400-meter relay — Pacific turned in the top time of 56.67. Union finished second and Hermann third.
• 800-meter relay — Online results show Union winning with a mark of 2:03.86. Menderski reported Pacific had a faster time in the race, but it was recorded incorrectly and not included in the posted results.
• 1,600-meter relay — Pacific won in 4:35.13. Union placed second.
• 3,200-meter relay — Pacific again finished first in 11:17.3. St. Clair placed second. Hermann took third.
• Shot put — Pacific’s Molly Prichard had the top heave of 35-3.75. Second and third place went to New Haven throwers Aubri Meyer and Mekela Waters, respectively.
• Discus — St. Clair’s Olivia Lowder tossed for 96-2 to win the event. Pacific’s Prichard ranked second and St. Clair’s Emma Talleur third.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Abby Peterson cleared the bar at 4-11 to win. Pacific’s Liberty Blackburn and Ilana Reeder ranked second and third respectively.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Lay won her third solo event with a mark of 16-5.75. Sullivan’s Heady placed second and St. Clair’s Vada Moore ranked third.
• Triple jump — St. Clair’s Moore turned in a 33-9.5 to win the event. Sullivan’s Peterson and Heady ranked second and third respectively.
• Pole vault — Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry won with a vault of 7-0.5. A pair of New Haven seniors, Rebecca Joseph and Ava Oelrichs, placed second and third respectively.
• Javelin — New Haven’s Meyer threw for 112-9 to finish first. Sullivan’s Alexis Funkhouser ranked second and New Haven’s Liz Luecke took third.
Lay was a four-event winner for the Lady Indians, also taking part in one of the relay victories.
