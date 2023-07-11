The defending Ninth District Junior Legion champions have played their final game.
Pacific Post 320 (13-9-2) defeated the 2022 Junior district champions, Elsberry Post 226 (22-12) Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark in Union, 8-3.
The win propels Post 320 into the final four of the Ninth District Tournament’s double-elimination bracket where Pacific will play St. Peters Post 313 Friday at 6 p.m. in Union.
The winner of that contest advances to play Washington Post 218 in the losers’ bracket final Friday night at approximately 8 p.m.
Trey Kulick pitched the complete game for Post 320, striking out six and scattering seven Elsberry hits with two walks and one hit batter across seven innings. Kulick surrendered three runs, of which only one was marked as an earned run.
“We came out strong with the bats against Elsberry and didn’t look back,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “Trey Kulick was an absolute bulldog on the mound, executing each of his pitches with good command. He was as strong in the seventh as he was in the first. Couldn’t be more proud of the effort level and focus last night when we needed it most.”
Elsberry was the home team on the scoreboard and struck the game’s first blow with a single run in the bottom of the first inning.
Post 320 immediately answered with four runs in the top of the second and maintained the lead from that point on. Pacific added one run in the third inning and three in the fifth.
Elsberry went on to score single runs in the fourth and sixth frames.
Cayden Matthes led the bats with three singles for Post 320. He drove in two runs.
Bennett Parker singled twice, was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.
James Imus singled twice and drove in a run.
Connor Mooney doubled with one RBI.
Austin Covert singled, walked, was hit by a pitch twice and scored twice.
Hagen Hassell singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice.
Ethan Holzmark singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Landon Swebilius singled.
Kulick was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored twice.
Trent Albrecht and Brady Sheppard split the pitching duties for Post 226.
Albrecht tossed four innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Sheppard went three innings and allowed one run on four hits with one strikeout.
Brennan Howard and Albrecht each collected two hits for Elsberry, all singles. Lance Stuckey, Jackson Trower and Ethan Cox each singled once. Daiten Bender was hit by a pitch.
Noah Taylor walked twice.
Brady Eulinger, Stuckey and Bender each scored a run. RBIs were credited to Stuckey, Trower and Albrecht.
Stuckey and Eulinger both stole two bases. Trower and Albrecht each stole once.
