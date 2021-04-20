The Pacific golf Indians scored a key victory in the Four Rivers Conference race Thursday.
Playing on their home course, Pacific carried their momentum from winning the St. James Tournament Wednesday into a 177-185 dual meet victory over St. James at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Jared Hootman led Pacific and took meet medalist honors with his round of 37.
Gavin Bukowsky recorded the second-lowest Pacific score of 45.
Trevor Hill (46) and Gage Crowell (49) finished out the Indians’ team score.
Jacob Sauvage carded a 50.
For St. James, Harrison Janes led with a 39.
Other Tiger tallies included Hunter Redburn (44), Wilson McDaniel (51), Ryan Spurgeon (51) and Jacob Rinehart (51).