By virtue of its 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 sweep of Union Thursday night, the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians kept their Four Rivers Conference hopes alive.
Pacific (13-12-1, 5-1) needs to beat Owensville (8-16-1, 1-4) Tuesday and hope for help — specifically a win by St. Clair at Hermann.
Should the Lady Bulldogs (14-12, 5-1) defeat Hermann (23-4-1, 6-0), the league race would end in a three-way tie.
“I know the girls were excited when they heard we still had a chance to tie for first in conference,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “We definitely will be rooting for St. Clair.”
Union (9-15-1, 1-5) finishes its regular season schedule at Warrenton Monday and with a home game against St. James (4-23, 0-6) Tuesday, a team it already beat at the Warrenton Tournament.
“We played hard most of the time,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We made some errors. We had a hard time picking up on their middle. They were killing us a little on the back line. We got a little bit of a feel for what we’ll be up against if we can get past Sullivan in the district tournament next Thursday.”
Thursday’s match was much tighter than the score indicated.
“I thought Union came out wanting to win the game more than we did,” Brammeier said. “We played slow the entire game. I thought overall our offense was good. We just need to clean up our passing and serve receive. We had way too many passing errors.”
In the first game, Union held an early lead before Pacific fought back to tie it at 4-4. Pacific led the rest of the way but didn’t pull away until late. Setter Lauren Langenbacher fed hitters Caroline Tomlinson and Erin Brooks to establish a cushion. Kaitlin Payne served three aces on four attempts late as Pacific continued to pull away. Annie Tomlinson knocked the final kill off the Union block for the win.
In the second game, Pacific built up an early lead before Union fought back to tie it at 8-8 on the serving of Sophia Helling. The freshman served back-to-back aces and kept Pacific out of system as Union moved ahead, 12-8.
The serving of Helling and Lilly Wiskur was a positive for Union.
“Lilly definitely is a force to be reckoned with when she gets her serve going,” Getman said. “She has a tough serve. Sophia definitely had the ball in play and served hard.”
Pacific came back to tie it, 13-13, on an ace from Caroline Tomlinson.
The game was tied several more times until Pacific went ahead, 19-18. Union had one final rally attempt, but Pacific ended it on a Union error, 25-21.
Union put everything together in the third game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead. Pacific chipped back to tie it at 7-7 on a Caroline Tomlinson kill. Union pulled away on back-to-back aces by Wiskur, 14-10, but Pacific came back again.
Union broke away at 21-21 with Lanie Reed getting a kill followed by a block from Addison Williford and Sophie Eagan.
Union reached game point, 24-22, on a kill by Kirsten Bockhorst.
A service error gave Pacific the break it needed. Payne then took charge, smacking down the next three kills to give Pacific the sweep.
“I thought the girls did a good job refocusing at the end of the third set to come back and pull out the win,” Brammeier said.
“We have some work to do,” Getman said. “Now we have some video to watch, so that will be helpful. I hope to finish strong.”