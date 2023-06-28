Scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pacific Post 320 Junior Legion team opened the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament Friday with a 10-9 win over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Post 15 West.

Pacific led early and came back late to win it. Post 320 took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second and led 3-0 after three frames.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.