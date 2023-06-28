Scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pacific Post 320 Junior Legion team opened the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament Friday with a 10-9 win over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Post 15 West.
Pacific led early and came back late to win it. Post 320 took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second and led 3-0 after three frames.
West scored all nine runs in the top of the fourth.
From there, Post 320 chipped back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and won it with three runs in the sixth. The game ended on the time limit after that inning.
Trey Kulick got the start for Pacific and went 3.1 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on three hits and seven walks. Kulick struck out three.
Gavin Lane was the winning pitcher, going 2.2 innings while allowing one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Offensively, Nathan Ball and Hagen Hassell each had two hits. Hassell doubled.
Cayden Matthes, Lane and James Imus singled.
Pacific drew seven walks with Ethan Holzmark and Lane each walking twice. Kulick, Matthes and Lucas Dohrer walked once.
Austin Covert was hit by pitches twice. Hassell was hit once.
Matthes scored three runs. Hassell ended with two runs. Holzmark, Ball, Lane, Imus and Cole Ramirez scored once.
Matthes drove in two runs. Hassell, Imus, Dohrer and Covert each drove in one run.
That was Pacific’s lone game Friday. Post 320 returned Saturday to play its final two pool games.
