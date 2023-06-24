For the second time in a week, the Pacific Post 320 Junior Legion team recorded a tie.
Pacific (7-5-2, 4-2) won the first game of its home doubleheader Tuesday against Wentzville Post 323 (3-12-1, 1-6), 7-2, but ended the second game of a doubleheader tied, 8-8.
Bennett Parker and Gavin Lane teamed up on the hill to hold Wentzville to two unearned runs on three hits in the opener.
Parker threw the first four innings, allowing a hit and a hit batter while striking out nine.
Lane pitched three innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Pacific grabbed the lead with four runs in the bottom of the second. Pacific added one run in the second and two in the fifth.
The Wentzville runs both scored in the top of the sixth.
Wentzville made four errors to Pacific’s one.
Offensively, Parker and Austin Covert both had two hits.
Hagen Hassell doubled while Trey Kulick, Ethan Holzmark, Connor Mooney and Lane singled.
Holzmark, Cayden Matthes, Lane, Lucas Dohrer, Hassell and Landon Andrew walked.
Kulick was hit by a pitch.
Cole Ramirez stole two bases. Holzmark, Parker, Matthes and Covert each had one steal.
Lane, Covert and Ramirez scored two runs each. Hassell crossed the plate once.
The second game featured quite a bit more offense in four innings.
Pacific scored five times in the top of the first and Wentzville came back with four. It was 5-5 after two.
Each side scored three ties in the third.
Wentzville outhit Post 320, 7-6, and each side made one error.
James Imus started on the hill for Post 320 and went two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Dohrer pitched the next 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Andrew pitched the final two frames, striking out two.
Ramirez singled twice to lead the Post 320 offense.
Holzmark doubled while Parker, Matthes and Covert singled.
Covert drew two walks. Holzmark, Mooney, Nathan Ball and Dohrer walked once.
Dohrer was hit by a pitch.
Mooney, Matthes, Ramirez and Parker each stole a base.
Covert and Ramirez both scored twice. Holzmark, Mooney, Matthes and Hassell scored once.
Parker drove in two runs. Landon Swebilius had one RBI.
After hosting Elsberry Wednesday, Post 320 headed to Kansas City to play in the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament this weekend.
