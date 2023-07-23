One of the top hurdlers in the area brought down his quarry Saturday, May 26.
Pacific junior Sach Wolf captured his first state medal at the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City, placing fourth in the Class 4 boys 110-meter hurdles.
Wolf immediately came off the podium ready for another taste next year.
“(I feel) pretty good,” Wolf said. “I PRed and did the best I could. Next year I’ll come back for the first place.”
This was the second state trip for Wolf, who placed 11th in the 110-meter hurdles in 2021 as a freshman, then running 15.35.
Injuries derailed his chance to contend in his sophomore season.
“He persevered all year and worked really hard to get on top,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “It says a lot about him that he was able to run his best race on the biggest stage.”
Wolf had the third-best qualifying time in the preliminary races at 15.11 seconds.
“I think I ran better yesterday,” Wolf said after the finals. “I just hit a couple of hurdles, but besides that, that one went well.
Wolf also qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdles for the first time this season, but ended his competition in that event Friday with the 15th-best qualifying run of 41.57.
Pacific qualified three athletes for the state meet this season, all in the hurdle events. Junior Lexi Lay and freshman Arionna Edmonds placed eighth and 12th, respectively in the Class 4 girls 100-meter hurdles.
“Three hurdlers this year, that’s pretty crazy,” Wolf said. “For a small school like us, that’s pretty good.”
Next year’s target for Wolf now becomes Helias junior Matthew Malmstrom, who won Saturday’s finals in 14.52 after qualifying in fourth place in a time of 15.39 Friday.
“The kid who came in first is fast,” Wolf said.
Wolf and Malmstrom were joined on the podium by Hazelwood East senior Ladarius Williams, Kearney senior Luke Noland, De Smet sophomore Liam Russo, Sullivan junior Wyatt Kraus, Hannibal sophomore Chance Whiteside and Hillsboro senior Mitchell Lutes.
Wolf, Pacific’s only male qualifier, earned five team points for Pacific, which ranked the Indians in a tie for 27th place in the Class 4 boys standings.
In the girls meet, Pacific’s Lexi Lay finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles final and has medaled four times.
