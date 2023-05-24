Pacific’s track Indians are hurdling their way into the state meet.
Pacific will send three hurdlers to the state championship meet to compete after earning four top four finishes Saturday in the Class 4 Section 3 meet at West Plains.
Junior Sach Wolf was a double qualifier for the Pacific boys in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Junior Lexi Lay and freshman Arionna Edmonds both qualified in the girls 100-meter hurdles.
“It was a good day for the hurdlers, that’s for sure,” Pacific Head Coach Jim Menderski said. “We came up short in a few other areas, but that’s how it is at this level of competition. Lexi and Sach have been having great seasons and for Sach to win the 110s is huge. He’s got a chance to place really high.”
Wolf outraced everybody in the 110-meter hurdles with the top time of 14.85. He qualified ahead of Monett’s Konner Poynter, Sullivan’s Wyatt Kraus and Union’s Evan Swoboda.
Wolf then finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.85, behind Poynter, Vianney’s Lucas Hurley and Washington’s Thomas Stahl.
Edmonds ran to second place in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 15.95 and Lay finished right behind her in third place at 16.52.
West Plains’ Audrey Oliver and Reeds Spring’s Kaylee Geniuk also qualified in the top four of the event.
Edmonds previously finished fourth in the district race.
“(Edmonds) was able to get a full practice in this week with her soccer season over and putting in some more work with Coach (Justin) Perriguey on the hurdles really paid off,” Menderski said. “She beat her best mark at the district and then re-beat it again. Qualifying that way in her freshman year is no easy feat and we’re real excited to see what she and Lexi can do at state.”
The season concluded for Pacific’s other seven entries that advanced through the district meet.
The girls 1,600-meter relay team placed sixth in 4:16.09.
McKenna Lay ranked sixth in the girls shot put (10.82 meters) and seventh in the girls javelin (32.58).
Alexis Lay finished seventh in the girls long jump at 4.74 meters.
Nathaniel Knaff took seventh place in the boys shot put at 14.16 meters.
Molly Prichard ranked eighth in the girls shot put with a mark of 10.32 meters.
The Lady Indians’ 800-meter relay team ranked eighth in 1:52.76.
In the team standings, Pacific’s boys tied Sullivan for ninth place with 26 points. The Lady Indians scored 17 points and tied Reeds Spring for 13th place.
Marshfield’s girls (108) and the Webb City boys (111) were the sectional team champions.
The state track meet takes place in Jefferson City Friday and Saturday, May 26-27.
The 100- and 110-meter hurdle prelims are scheduled for 11:10 a.m. Friday and the 300-meter hurdles for 3:15 p.m.
The finals for each event are set for 11:10 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday, respectively.
