They didn’t keep score Friday night in Pacific, but if they had it would have been Indians 12, Visitors 6.
In the last Friday before the official start of the fall sports season, Pacific geared up to build on last year’s 5-6 run by hosting Francis Howell North and Lutheran South in a preseason jamboree.
Pacific scored once against each opponent and only allowed one score, to Howell North.
Each team lined up for 16 plays of offense and 16 plays of defense against each opponent, interspersed so that each team alternated between offense and defense after each eight-play possession.
Junior Raidon Fowler was a highlight for Pacific on both sides of the ball, showcasing a downhill-style rushing ability out of the backfield and then getting in on numerous tackles for loss while lining up at defensive tackle.
“He did some really good things, for sure,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “Defensively, he’s syncing his hips better. He’s making plays instead of running by stuff. Running the football, he’s always been like that. We feel like he’s a for-sure power guy and I feel like he’s done a good job to prepare himself and be here.”
Fowler ran in a 12-yard touchdown against Howell North, pushing through a wall of defenders inside the five-yard line to break the plane of the end zone.
Izach Reeder made another of Pacific’s defensive highlights against Howell North, forcing one of two turnovers by the Knights with an interception. The Indians also recovered a Howell North fumble.
Howell North put together a few big plays for 20-30 yards, but the Indians’ defense held firm for no gain or a loss on the majority of snaps.
“I think it was 13 plays of two yards or less and five plays where they were probably 15 yards,” Day said. “Coach (Jim) Myers doesn’t care to hear that because we’ve got to be more efficient, but the first two series we got them into third-and-longs and then they got a big run. We’ll look at that on film and I’m sure we’ll be better moving forward with that.”
The Indians were without returning junior quarterback Luke Meyer, which presented the opportunity for freshman Seth Stack to get some early experience under center.
“Those reps are invaluable for Seth,” Day said. “The last couple years we’ve been in games and been playing a guy that’s only played in that game. He’s gotten a ton of reps this summer. Obviously, the pressure is live now and he got some good looks. He made some good throws.”
Stack ran in a 14-yard score against Lutheran South on a quarterback keeper. He was intercepted twice, once by each opponent, but both came on plays where the ball was first tipped by his receiver.
The Lancers threatened a score of their own after a 40-yard pass into the red zone, but back-to-back tackles for a loss pushed them back and kept them out of the end zone.
Because of the altered game format, no extra-point plays or two-point conversion attempts occurred after each score, denying Pacific the opportunity to showcase newly minted kicker Seth Nowlin, a junior, against live action.
“We’re really excited with our kicking right now,” Day said. “I think that’s going to a big step forward for us, not only for field position but also to get points when you’re close.”
Pacific opens the season at home Friday, hosting St. Francis Borgia at 7 p.m.