It might have been the most fitting way for the Washington Post 218 slate of games to end the 2020 season.
In Sunday’s third game of the day, Pacific (17-5) held on to beat the Post 218 A team (20-11), 10-6.
It was Pacific’s eighth win in a row.
“We always expect a close game with Washington and knew we couldn’t make mistakes like we had in previous games against them,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “Early on, we did a great job being patient at the plate and taking advantage of free bases.”
Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said Pacific earned the win.
“You’ve just got to tip your hat to Pacific,” Kopmann said. “They were the better team.”
It was the fourth meeting between the two squads and both teams won twice. Washington won June 6, 11-1, and June 8, 11-6.
Pacific defeated Washington June 15, 6-5, and earned the season split Sunday.
While this was the final Washington game of the season, Pacific still has action taking place. Pacific A heads to Festus Tuesday for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
Pacific will return to Festus for another doubleheader Tuesday, July 21, before ending the season at home with a doubleheader against the St. Louis Sting Wednesday, July 22, starting at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s game had an odd start. The announcer’s booth had trouble getting the national anthem to play, so home plate umpire Buddy Ruegg led the crowd in singing it.
Pacific scored once in the top of the first, but could have had much more than that.
That proved to be an omen for what happened two innings later.
Meanwhile, Washington took a 2-1 lead with single runs in the bottom of the first and the second. Sam Paule’s inside-the-park home run tied it in the bottom of the first and Washington took its only lead in the second.
The visitors went on top to stay in the top of the third, sending six runners across the plate.
Pacific made it 10-2 in the top of the fifth, but Washington struck back for two runs in the bottom of that inning.
Post 218 rallied for two additional runs in the bottom of the seventh before Pacific ended it.
“Our kids never gave up, and that was a highlight,” Kopmann said.
Washington credited itself for 10 hits while Pacific credited it with nine. Both sides gave Pacific five hits.
Washington’s scorekeeper assigned two errors to each team. Pacific claimed five for itself and three for Washington.
As Washington was the home team and official scorekeeper, its numbers will be given from this point forward.
Jack Meyer went the distance on the hill for Pacific, allowing six runs (two earned) on 10 hits and one walk. He struck out four.
“Jack had great control and poise on the mound,” Carter said. “He did a great job pitching out of trouble in some early innings.”
Kopmann said his team struggled against Meyer.
“Meyer dominated us on the mound and was in control,” Kopmann said.
Tyler Trower had two of the Pacific hits, including a double.
“Tyler Trower did a great job in the lead-off spot for us getting on base three times, scoring twice, and even driving in two runs,” Carter said.
Ethan Simpson, Weston Kulick and Cole Hansmann all singled.
Pacific batters showed patience at the plate, drawing 11 walks and this more than made up for the difference in hits.
“Walks killed us,” Kopmann said. “Our pitchers need to find the strike zone.”
Meyer walked three times. Wesley Branson and Hansmann each walked twice. Trower, Ayden Biedenstein, Matt Reincke and Simpson walked once.
Biedenstein and Andrew Payne were hit by pitches.
Payne, Branson, Hansmann and Trower stole one base apiece.
Trower, Payne and Hansmann each scored twice. Meyer, Simpson, Branson and Kulick scored once.
Trower drove in two runs. Payne, Simpson, Branson, Kulick and Hansmann each had one RBI.
Washington used three pitchers in the game and each threw during the big third inning.
Drew Bunge started and took the loss, allowing five runs on one hit, six walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Devon Deckelman allowed two unearned runs on a hit and two walks.
Paule pitched the final 4.2 innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Aden Pecka, who made a diving catch to end the top of the third, had two hits along with Paule and Kabren Koelling.
Kopmann said Pecka’s catch, along with a diving catch by Weston Meyer in right field, were big plays in the game.
“Aden is one of the better defensive players I’ve had since I started coaching,” Kopmann said. “He has a real bright future. His catch saved a couple of runs and Weston had a big catch after that.”
Paule had the inside-the-park home run and Pecka doubled.
Jacob Weidle, Bunge, Meyer and Ryan Weidle had one hit apiece.
Noah Hendrickson drew the only Washington walk. Koelling stole a base.
Pecka and Paule each scored twice. Jacob Weidle and Koelling scored once.
Paule, Bunge and Peyton Straatmann contributed one RBI apiece.