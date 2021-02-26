Things got very defensive in the middle quarters before Pacific survived a fourth-quarter shootout at home against St. Clair.
Pacific (15-7, 5-0) remained unbeaten in Four Rivers Conference play for another night Friday, winning 49-43 against the visiting Bulldogs (6-13, 0-5).
That unbeaten run was halted the next day by Hermann in a game originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed because of weather-impacted travel conditions.
Against St. Clair, Pacific controlled the early going, capitalizing on turnovers to score points in transition and build a 17-8 lead.
“I’m glad we could come out on top,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “It was a hard-fought one. We got some stops and got out on a break, and I thought Don’TA (Harris) was a real catalyst in that.”
St. Clair cut down on turnovers in the second and third quarters while clamping down on Pacific defensively. The Bulldogs limited the Indians to just eight points in the second quarter and only three in the third.
“The second quarter and third we played more the way we were supposed to,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played more under control. We controlled the tempo, and in those quarters, we controlled the rebounds.”
Pacific continued to lead, 25-15, at halftime, but St. Clair gained its first lead of the game, 29-28, on Zach Browne’s layup at the buzzer to end the third quarter.
The lead changed hands seven times in the final period before the Indians went on a 9-0 run with scores from four different players.
“I thought it was a really physical game all the way through,” Bradfisch said. “That’s their style. They do a really good job of being physical with you and limiting you to get the ball inside. Finally, in the fourth, we did a good job on the baseline and got the ball to the block. Don’TA had some big baskets there late that helped us put some distance between us and them.”
St. Clair answered back with a 5-0 run of its own but ran short on time, and Pacific guard Gavin Bukowsky extended the lead back to six with a pair of free throws for the final two points.
“Even the first half of the fourth quarter we played really well,” Isgrig said. “That’s three games there in a row in the fourth quarter where we’ve had the lead, and we’ve just got to find a way to put games away.”
Quin Blackburn led Pacific with a double-double, posting 10 points and 12 rebounds. He also made three blocks and one assist.
Carter Myers recorded eight points with six rebounds and one steal.
“I liked how hard Carter played in the first half,” Bradfisch said. “He did some really good stuff, really pressuring (Austin Dunn), their point guard. I thought we did some good things in the first and second quarter because of that.”
Harris scored seven points to go with five rebounds, four steals and one assist.
Bukowsky finished with seven points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
Gavin Racer notched six points with one rebound and one steal.
Devin Casey put through five points and made six rebounds with one steal.
Jack Meyer netted four points with two rebounds and one steal.
Jacob Sauvage posted two points with one rebound, one assist and one block.
Chase Walters paced St. Clair with 14 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Anthony Broeker was next for the Bulldogs with seven points. He added one rebound and one steal.
Dunn recorded six points with four assists and one rebound.
Blaine Downey scored five points with two rebounds and one assist.
Wes Hinson added five points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Browne posted four points with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.
Isaac Nunez rounded out the scoring with two points and one assist.
Pacific played another conference game Monday against Owensville and concludes the regular season Thursday on the road at Farmington at 7 p.m.
St. Clair played at Union Saturday but called off Tuesday’s scheduled game with Salem, concluding the regular season. The Bulldogs begin Class 4 District 2 play Saturday at Fredericktown with a noon tipoff.