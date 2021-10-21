How many defenders does it take to stop Makai Parton?
Pacific opponents are still trying to figure that out. The Indians’ Week 8 opponent, Hermann, struggled to solve that puzzle Friday as Parton ran for 303 yards and scored six of Pacific’s seven touchdowns in a 49-43 homecoming win.
Both teams end Week 8 with a 3-5 record, 2-3 in Four Rivers Conference play.
At one point in the third quarter, Pacific held a comfortable 41-18 lead, but Hermann reeled off a string of three consecutive scores to pull back to within four points with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The teams traded one more set of touchdowns before Pacific ran out the clock on its final drive into the Bearcats’ red zone.
“When you have self-inflicted wounds, (Hermann is) going to do just what they did,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said of the Hermann comeback. “Hats off to them for doing what they did to make that thing the way it was at the end. I’m really pleased with the way our kids put those drives together there at the end to seal it.”
The Indians continued to set a torrid pace with 586 yards of total offense on the night.
Pacific has been no stranger to high-scoring shootouts this season. Five of the team’s eight games have resulted in 80 or more points going up on the scoreboard. Four of the team’s games have been decided by six points or fewer.
“We’ve played five games this year where it comes down to the last possession,” Day said. “In some ways that’s good, but in some ways that’s really hard on kids’ psyches. I was really proud of them to make the plays necessary at the end to be able to get out of here with a win.”
Parton racked up rushing touchdowns of 51, two, 54, four and 14 yards and also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Luke Meyer just before halftime to send the Indians into the intermission with a 25-12 advantage.
Parton ended the contest with 303 rushing yards on 28 carries, adding two catches for 43 yards.
Since taking over as the team’s primary running back in Week 3, Parton has rushed for at least 100 yards in all six contests and has gone over 300 yards twice while accumulating 23 rushing touchdowns on the year.
Pacific’s non-Parton touchdown came on a 58-yard pass from Meyer to Ethan Hall to open the third quarter.
Pacific gains its running room behind an offensive line that boasts three seniors, Ted Toney, Matt Kristopeit and Chase Krug, and two juniors, Blake McKay and Cade Martin.
“I know we’ve got some good skill kids,” Day said. “Obviously, Makai does a great job. I couldn’t say enough things about Luke, the kind of competitor he is and how tough he is. But our guys up front I feel do a really, really good job. They’re physical and tough and play hard, and so they give us a chance. Tonight was the first sack we’ve suffered this season, and it was neat at the timeout after to see how upset they were that they gave up a sack. I really think in their mind they wanted to make it through the year without giving one up. They’re playing hard and proud of that.”
Statistics
Pacific gained 411 of its 586 yards on the ground.
Behind Parton’s 303 yards, Meyer rushed for 58 yards on 16 carries, and Hall carried twice for 50 yards.
Meyer was 11-22 passing for 175 yards and two scores.
Hall caught seven passes for 100 yards.
Trenton Johnson caught one pass for 24 yards, and Tyler Jones made one catch for eight yards.
Defensively, Johnson and Izach Reeder were both involved in nine tackles.
Pat Eversmeyer turned in eight solo tackles.
Meyer, Weston Kulick and Raidon Fowler were each in on five stops. Other tacklers included McKay (four), Matt Austin (four), Hall (three), Jones (three), Kristopeit (three, one sack), Jaden Thomas (two), Stephen Hoerchler (one), Toney (one) and Jason Kossuth (one).
Week 9
The Indians close out conference and regular season play Friday at St. James.
Despite a 1-7 record, the Tigers are no mere stepping stone for the conference. St. James hold a 17-8 halftime lead over undefeated Union in Week 8 before the Wildcats ultimately came back to win, 30-23.
St. James holds its victory over Cuba in nonleague play from Week 5, 49-26.
The Tigers were narrowly defeated by Hermann in Week 3, 16-14.
St. James has won three of the past four meetings between the teams, but Pacific blanked the Tigers last season, 35-0.
District
With 27.7 points, Pacific holds the No. 4 seed in Class 4 District 2 but is less than a point behind Gateway (3-4, 28.31) for the No. 3 spot.
Two unbeaten squads, Vashon (7-0, 50.43) and Union (8-0, 46.94), appear locked into the top two spots.
If things remain the same, Pacific’s Week 10 opponent would be the No. 5 seed, Windsor (3-5, 23.59).
Rounding out the district are Affton (1-7, 15.81) and Confluence Prep Academy (0-3, 10.83).