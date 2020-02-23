Pacific has a new leader for its football team and a new activities director.
Wednesday, the Meramec Valley R-III School Board approved the hiring of Blair Thompson as activities director, effective July 1, and Paul Day as head football coach.
Current activities director Andy Herbst, who has held the position for the past 15 years, will be taking a new role as assistant high school principal. Football Head Coach Clint Anderson stepped down in December after seven seasons with the team.
Thompson is a former boys basketball coach for Jefferson City, Sullivan and Cuba high schools. He most recently coached at Jefferson City from 2011-17.
A Jefferson City graduate, Thompson played basketball at the collegiate level for the University of Central Missouri, where he also served as a graduate assistant under Kim Anderson.
Day brings with him a winning history, having recently led Vianney to two football state championships in 2016 and 2018.
In the past, Day has also coached at Owensville and Ft. Zumwalt West.
Vianney posted a 51-23 record during Day’s six years there. He resigned following the 2018 season and returns to coaching after a one-year hiatus.
Pacific is coming off a 1-9 season, but had a strong second-half showing against No. 1 seeded Camdenton in a 51-27 first-round district loss.
The Indians graduate 14 seniors from last season’s team.