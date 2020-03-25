The next leader of the Pacific boys basketball Indians has been decided.
Tuesday, Pacific announced the hiring of Cody Bradfisch as the program’s next head coach.
Bradfisch is a former Webster University men’s basketball player from Grafton, Ill. He attended Jerseyville High School.
After college, Bradfisch has served as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Thomas University in Thomasville, Georgia. He has most recently been an assistant boys basketball coach at Warrensburg for the past five seasons. The Tigers played to a 16-10 record this past season and won a district championship in 2018-19.
“We are excited to have Cody join our district, our boys basketball program and community,” Pacific Athletic Director Andy Herbst said. “Coach Bradfisch is passionate, organized, and has a strong desire to be successful. He will have a positive impact our on school and program.”
The boys basketball head coaching position opened at Pacific when Head Coach John VanLeer announced his retirement after 27 years at the end of the winter season.