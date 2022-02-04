The Four Rivers Conference teams made the top 10 Saturday at De Soto’s Bob Georger Classic.
Sullivan won the event, a boys wrestling tournament, with 176.5 team points.
Pacific was third with 151 points and Union seventh with 103.
Other schools in the top 10 of the team standings included Wentzville Liberty (155), Sikeston (140), Windsor (138), De Soto (108), North County (70.5), Herculaneum (65) and Webster Groves (64).
Pacific’s 120-pound senior Ethan Flaherty led the team with a first place finish as the Indians placed a total of six wrestlers on the podium.
Warren Fiedler (132 pounds), Dominic Calvin (182) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) all placed second for Pacific. Timothy Link (106) and Tyler Blake (113) both finished third in their brackets.
Austin Tennyson (152) and Blake McKay (220) both finished fifth, Dylan Stout (138) sixth and Cameron Reece (170) seventh.
Tate Martin (120) and Luke Gerling (220) wrestled unattached with Martin placing sixth and Gerling eighth.
Flaherty started with a 6-4 decision victory against Liberty’s Brendan Kelly. He then pinned Park Hills Central’s Austin Hassell (2:21) and took a win by medical forfeit in the final round over Herculaneum’s Josh Hurt.
Fiedler went 2-1, pinning North County’s Wesley Duncan (0:39) and earning an 8-5 decision win over Windsor’s Joe Hirst before being pinned by Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom (2:00) in the championship match.
Calvin earned a 2-1 record, winning by technical fall, 15-0, against Liberty’s Kolton Martin and pinning Cape Notre Dame’s Ethan Jackson (5:02) He was pinned in the championship match by Sikeston’s Dominic Mullin (4:35).
Knaff aced his first two matches, pinning De Soto’s Landon Kieckbuch (1:05) and Sikeston’s Mark Fisher (0:49). Liberty’s Matthew Craig pinned Knaff (1:57) in the championship match.
Link ended with a 3-1 record, pinning Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship (3:59) in the third-place match. In prior wins, Link pinned Blankenship another time (1:51), as well as taking a 15-0 technical fall over Union’s Ty Greenwalt.
Blake went 2-1, pinning Cape Notre Dame’s Caleb Kipfel twice in 3:15 and 3:21.
Tennyson scored a 3-2 record on the day, winning against Cape Central’s Bryce Webb (2:55), Hancock’s Kal-El Britton (1:19) and Webster Groves’ Max Knight (medial forfeit).
McKay ended the day with a 3-2 mark, scoring wins by pin against Liberty’s Kimball Lowe (3:04), Sikeston’s Keodrick Sherrod (5:20) and North County’s Mason Lay (1:46).
Stout posted a 1-3 record with a 6-4 decision win over Windsor’s Nicholas Baer.
Martin was 1-3 with his win a 12-2 major decision against Windsor’s Ian Pauley.
Reece went 0-2 on the day.
Gerling was 2-2 with wins over Cape Notre Dame’s Hyun Gu Lee (2:46) and Sherrod (3-2 decision).
Pacific is scheduled to wrestle Wednesday at Washington in a 5 p.m. dual meet.