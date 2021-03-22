Pacific has generated a lot of interest in the girls soccer program this spring.
A total of 40 players tried out for the team, resulting in what Head Coach Dana Kelm said is one of the largest squads for the program in a long time.
“I am excited for our young players, who came out hard for tryouts, many earning spots on our varsity team,” Kelm said. “They play well together already, and they have a firm foundation and knowledge of the game. The older players have only matured and have really stepped up with assisting the new young players with how we play.”
Kelm is entering her third year leading the team, assisted this year by Marcus Black.
The Lady Indians were 7-13 in 2019 with a 3-2 record in Four Rivers Conference games.
The team returns junior Emmaline Steel at goalkeeper and senior Holly Bibb and junior Brianna Hildebrand on defense.
Junior Caitlyn Snider returns at forward.
Pacific will be looking for goals from new sources this spring, as Snider and Steel are the only returning players who scored a goal in 2019.
Steel recorded two shutouts and a 73.1 save percentage in 2019.
Freshman Elayna Dubbs provides depth in the net. Newcoming freshmen Lexi Clark and Emily Hemenway will factor into the Pacific midfield.
The Lady Indians open regular season play with a Four Rivers Conference matchup Monday at Owensville starting at 5 p.m.